Love for the Live Lounge 

The infamous ‘Live Lounge’ returned to the radio waves at the end of last year with an array of covers and acoustic renditions of popular tunes from artists of the moment. Kayla Sibanda delves deep into the success of the top covers from across the years and the innovation that they’ve incited…

It’s the perfect blend of different styles together. When a pop song turns into a soulful RnB ballad, or a rock song is mellowed with the most gentle of indie strums. I introduce to you: BBC Live Lounge, or – better yet – a platform where covers can be appreciated and enjoyed.

BBC Live Lounge is a segment on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1 Xtra which features an artist performing a cover of a song, and then an acoustic version of their own song. The segment first started in 2001 as part of Jo Whiley’s daytime show on BBC Radio 1. Over the years it has since turned into a platform where artists from a wide range of genres can reinterpret songs, offering their uniqueness.

The beauty of Live Lounge can be attributed to many qualities, such as the fact that the glamour of these celebrities is suddenly removed when it’s just their instruments and their voice. The platform certainly highlights what true vocal ability and creative artistry mean.

In researching for this article, I was faced with the difficult task of having to choose which covers to highlight. Whilst I have not yet listened to all the covers (something university deadlines simply will not accommodate), I can confidently say that I have listened to enough to give my opinion on the matter.

Carpenter’s soft and sultry vocals infuse the lyrics with a fragile sense of desperation rather than the strong declaration which can be heard in Chappell’s version.

That being said, it would certainly be a disservice to everyone if I didn’t include Sabrina Carpenter’s cover of ‘Good Luck Babe’ as a stand-out performance. When asked about the beauty of covers, Jason King – an associate professor at NYU School of Music – highlighted their ability to make listeners ‘re-hear’ a song. Indeed, this was the case for the comphet ballad when it was covered by Carpenter. Carpenter’s soft and sultry vocals infuse the lyrics with a fragile sense of desperation rather than the strong declaration which can be heard in Chappell’s version. It is through Carpenter’s rendition, that the song is able to shift from a triumphant release to a more intimate and insecure reflection.

Another standout moment comes from Olivia Rodrigo’s cover of Stick Season by Noah Khan. Both artists are known for their ability to convey the transcendent feeling of pain post-breakup, but doing so in different ways. For example, Rodrigo offers her depiction of pain from the more grunge-esque, teenage (and post-teenage) angst. In contrast, Khan offers folk captured by melancholic and deep vocals. Together, both versions reflect the different ways in which pain and heartbreak can be experienced and expressed.

BBC Live Lounge also offers a way for less-known artists to be discovered. A notable example is Wet Leg, an indie rock duo whose song ‘Wet Dream’ was covered by Harry Styles during his Live Lounge secession in May 2022. Styles’ rendition introduced Wet Leg’s work to a broader audience. Now, the original song has over 10 million views on YouTube, with a plethora of comments saying ‘Here because of Harry Styles.’ This sudden surge in attention helped propel Wet Leg’s career to an even higher level, with their debut album reaching number one on the UK album charts.

BBC Live Lounge consistently acknowledges the power of a cover to reshape and reimagine music in ways we may never have expected.

In essence, BBC Live Lounge has provided music lovers, and everyone else in the world, with a dynamic platform that not only showcases the great level of talents of well-known artists but provides the opportunity to hear new voices also. Throughout the various performances, BBC Live Lounge consistently acknowledges the power of a cover to reshape and reimagine music in ways we may never have expected.

