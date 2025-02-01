NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO OFFERS INJURY UPDATE AHEAD OF BRIGHTON CLASH

Aaron Jaffe

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo offered an injury update on winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, as well as admitting that it has to be ‘someone special’ if the Reds were to make a late addition to the squad in the January transfer window.

Forest were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing by Andoni Iraola’s well-drilled Bournemouth, with Justin Kluivert continuing his purple patch with an early goal and Dango Ouattara’s hat-trick adding to the misery.

“We did so many things wrong. It was not a bad game overall. We started the game well. It is something we have to look at when our opponent scores first, our reaction is not always the best one. The second half, even though we started well, then we lost organisation. The distances – we stretched the pitch, and allowed bonus players to decide freely, without opposition.”

Former Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was absent from the squad with a suspected groin injury.

“Callum is out. Callum will not be involved in the game. It’s a big absence for us. The rest is basically the same. Ibrahim [Sangare] and Danilo are ready, they have joined the squad.”

“We are still assessing [Hudson-Odoi]. It is something that we hope to improve soon, but he is not going to be available for this game.”

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa were both targeted by the club

With only a few days left in the transfer window, Forest have been actively searching for a forward to bring in to support Chris Wood. Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa were both targeted by the club, but the Reds haven’t made any signings.

“Our approach was always the same,” Nuno explained. “We basically said that someone that comes to give us help has to fit in the squad. Someone who brings a different option, a different solution. That was our approach as the coaching staff. Then, the club has to work. It’s not easy to operate in this transfer window but it always is the same. Someone has to be special.”

Nuno also ruled out the possibility of adding to the squad’s depth at this moment, given the potential of Nottingham Forest finishing in a position that guarantees them European football.

“Now is not the moment to think about that. It is too early to think about that. Let’s go make things happen day by day.”

Up next for Forest is Fabian Hürzeler’s Brighton in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, also looking to return to winning ways after a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

We have to play better football

“We have to perform much better. We have to be more solid. We have to play better football,” Nuno demanded. “We are not accurate; we miss a lot of passes. So, there are many things to improve, a big challenge ahead of us regarding Brighton is a very good team.”

A win would see Nuno’s side go level on points with Arsenal in 2nd place, with the Gunners facing Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Featured image courtesy of Izuddin Helmi Adnan via Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @officialnffc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.?

In article image 2 courtesy of @premierleague via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.?

