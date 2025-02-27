Myles Smith Lights Up Rock City with an unforgettable Night of Music and Connection

Katie Barr

Rock City is the host to all kinds of events, but most famously in its time for its productions of live music. And so Myles Smith became the most recent to add to the Rock City wall of fame – performing on Saturday 22nd February, the crowd was at a high. Including, Impact reviewer Katie Barr, who tells us all about the event we should be sad we missed.

If you weren’t at Rock City on Saturday night, then you seriously missed out! Myles Smith brought a kind of energy, emotion, and raw talent that reminds you why live music is so special. His set list varied from heartfelt acoustic moments to euphoric singalongs and had the entire crowd hanging on every note. And just when we thought the night couldn’t get any better, he threw himself straight into the crowd, turning the final song into a full-blown celebration.

Before Myles even hit the stage, the night was already shaping up to be something special. Kamal, a London-based singer-songwriter, opened the gig with a dreamy and mellow set that had the whole crowd vibing. His smooth, effortless vocals paired with stripped-back instrumentals created the perfect chilled-out atmosphere. Kamal kept it humble, thanking everyone for showing up early and giving Myles a shoutout for bringing him along on tour. A class act and a perfect start to the night.

From the moment Myles walked on stage, guitar in hand, the energy shifted. Opening with “Wait for you” the show began, and honestly, the whole room was hooked within seconds. There was something about his voice – it’s got this raw, husky quality that hits you right in the gut.

HE MOVED SEAMLESSLY BETWEEN STRIPPED-BACK EMOTIONAL BALLADS AND FULL-BAND ANTHEMS THAT HAD EVERYONE JUMPING

Throughout the night, Myles proved exactly why he’s one of the most exciting rising artists right now. He moved seamlessly between stripped-back emotional ballads and full-band anthems that had everyone jumping. If you ask me for highlights, then “My Home” was pure emotion, “Nice to Meet You” turned into a full-on singalong, and “Solo” was so intimate, and became one of my personal favourites. His variety bringing full audience participation and raising the mood of the room immensely.

As the set went on, the atmosphere kept building. “River” showcased the insane depth of Myles’ vocals, “Betting on Us” and “3am” gave us all those quiet, emotional gut-punching moments every gig needs.

Then came the grand finale: “Stargazing.” The absolute banger everyone was waiting for. The track exploded with energy, but just as the final chorus kicked in, Myles took things to a whole new level – literally launching himself off the stage and into the crowd. One minute he was on stage, pouring his heart into the song, and the next, he was right there with us. Dancing, singing, and completely losing himself in his music. For those caught in the middle of it, it was pure chaos in the best way – arms in the air, voices shouting every word, and Myles in the centre, living every second. As he climbed back on stage, breathless, grinning, and emotional, Rock City erupted into cheers. It was the kind of ending you don’t just watch – you feel it.

Myles didn’t just put on a great show – he gave us a night we’ll be talking about for weeks. His ability to create such a strong connection with the crowd, combined with his unreal vocals and insane stage presence, made this gig feel less like a concert and more like a shared experience.

And with Kamal setting the tone with his effortlessly cool opening set, this night proved one thing: the future of UK music is in very good hands.

Katie Barr

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of author Katie Barr. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.