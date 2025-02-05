PREVIEW: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat brings a star-studded spectacle to Nottingham

Katie Barr

Theatre fans in Nottingham are in for a dazzling treat as the iconic musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat arrives at the Theatre Royal from 5th to 15th February 2025. This latest tour of the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice classic promises an unforgettable theatrical experience, brimming with timeless hits that will have audiences singing along from start to finish.

Leading the charge is X Factor winner and fan favourite Joe McElderry, who takes on the role of the flamboyant Pharoh. Having previously wowed audiences as Joseph, McElderry now brings his powerhouse vocals and charismatic stage presence to this regal role.

Joining him is Christina Bianco as the narrator, a performer renowned for her extraordinary vocal talents and uncanny diva impressions that have taken the internet by storm. Completing the leading trio is Adam Filipe, as Joseph, bringing his West End experience from Les Misérables and Prince of Egypt to one of musical theatre’s most cherished roles.

Since its debut as a concept album in 1969, Joseph has captured hearts worldwide with its infectious energy, dazzling costumes, and unforgettable soundtrack. The 2025 production, directed by Laurence Connor, reimagines the classic show with dynamic choreography, stunning visuals, and a fresh vibrancy that keeps it as thrilling as ever.

…this production promises an unforgettable evening of music, spectacle, and theatrical brilliance.

With its universal themes of resilience and dreams, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat remains a must-see family musical. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering the magic for the first time, this production promises an unforgettable evening of music, spectacle, and theatrical brilliance.

Tickets are available now, from £25 to £63, with discounts for Members, Under 26s, Families, and Groups. Don’t miss your chance to witness this technicolour triumph live in Nottingham – book your tickets now at www.trch.co.uk or call the box office at 0115 989 5555.

And keep your eyes peeled for Impact’s review – will this production live up to its dazzling reputation? Stay tuned!

