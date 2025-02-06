NOTTINGHAM FUTSAL EARN SIGNIFICANT WIN AGAINST LOCAL RIVALS DERBY FOR A POSITIVE END TO THE SEASON

Kian Gadsby

The University of Nottingham men’s futsal first team ended their BUCS league campaign with a 3-1 victory against the University of Derby.

UoN began the game 6th in the Northern Premier division of BUCS, two places and seven points behind their opponents, having suffered a disappointing campaign.

Despite this, the Green and Gold started brightly and took the lead after two and a half minutes thanks to a well taken goal from Finn Lilwall.

That became 2 only thirty seconds later as Ben Crossley slotted in off the post. 2-0 UoN.

Nottingham then counterattacked a Derby free kick, and Dan Watson had a shot cleared off the line after a few deflections. Our press in was too hot for Derby to handle in the opening stages, as the team playing in orange struggled at times to get out of their half.

Impact’s Sam Bunce made his return from an injury suffered against Loughborough in this game, entering the fray after 10 minutes. He quickly made himself involved and teed up Olly Guntrip for a rasping drive that stung the hands of the Derby goalkeeper.

Guntrip then followed up on a rebound after a save from Fraser Geddes, but his effort somehow fell just wide of the post.

The game settled into a bit of a lull, but that was broken by Toby Strawson. He found a gap in the Derby defence and punished them with a shot that went under the keeper and into the net. Nottingham lead 3-0.

Derby were continuously under intense pressure. Their keeper had to turn a brilliant strike from Guntrip onto the post, before Jojo Mills missed when one on one a minute later.

At half time, the green and gold were 3-0 up and cruising after a brilliant display.

That lead lasted about 15 seconds into the second half, as Derby pulled one back straight away.

The game calmed down a bit after that, but Derby had the better chances. Dylan Meranda in goal had to make an acrobatic save to prevent the 2-goal lead from halving. Watson then had a chance on the counter to restore the lead to 3, but his shot fired wide.

With the game entering its final quarter, Derby started pushing their keeper forward, hoping to make something happen. They thought they had their reward and another goal back, only for Meranda to pull off a brilliant save from point blank range. The Derby keeper, having been off his line, then made a sensational save with his head to deny Mills’ long-range effort.

As the game entered its dying embers, Nottingham sought to retain possession as much as possible in order to slow the game down. Derby called a late time out to apply pressure, but that almost backfired as a careless give away allowed Geddes a shot at goal that hit the post.

Nottingham saw out the pressure well and ended up winning the game 3-1.

This result will likely see the team finish in 5th place in the BUCS Premier North division, pending the result of the match between Nottingham Trent and Northumbria on Sunday. They are next in action in the National League Cup on Sunday against Athletico City Birmingham.

