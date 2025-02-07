PREVIEW – POLARI: OLLY ALEXANDER’S ELECTRIFYING NEW CHAPTER

Katie Barr

Olly Alexander is back – bolder, brighter, and with a brand-new era that’s as unapologetically queer as it is deeply personal. Polari, his debut solo album, drops TODAY, marking his first full-length release since Years & Years became a solo venture. And let’s be real – if anyone knows how to make an entrance, it’s Olly.

…a euphoric, synth-fuelled deep dive into desire, intimacy, and fate.

For those out of the loop, Polari isn’t just an album title; it’s a nod to a near-forgotten secret language once used in LGBTQ+ communities. Olly’s bringing it into the mainstream, blending its themes of identity, survival, and self-expression with shimmering electronic pop. Produced by hyper-pop mastermind Dany L. Harle (think Charlie XCX and Dua Lipa), this album is set to be a euphoric, synth-fuelled deep dive into desire, intimacy, and fate.

With tracks like Cupid’s Bow, Dizzy, and When We Kiss, expect a mix of club bangers and tender ballads – all wrapped up in Olly’s signature mix of heartbreak and hope. If his Eurovision performance of Dizzy was anything to go by, this album will be a neon-lit roller-coaster of emotions (with extra glitter, obviously).

Want to hear it live? Olly’s playing an intimate acoustic set at Rough Trade on February 10th. Expect stripped-back versions of his new songs, a Q&A, and an all-around iconic evening. Tickets are only £14 – so move fast before they vanish.

With Polari, Olly isn’t just making music; he’s making history. And trust us, you’ll want to be part of it.

Keep an eye out for Impact’s review – we’ll be diving deep into every beat, lyric, and synth drop.

Katie Barr

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Chuff Media. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.