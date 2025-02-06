PREVIEW: Bongo’s Bingo Takes Over Nottingham – New Year, New Venues, Same Madness!

Katie Barr

Nottingham, get ready – Bongo’s Bingo is back, and it’s bigger than ever! After a spectacular run of sold-out Christmas shows, the legendary bingo-rave hybrid is bringing the chaos back to Rock City and unveiling a brand-new venue, The Palais, for 2025.

Kicking things off with an 80s special on Saturday 8th February at Rock City, expect an electric night of nostalgia-fuelled bangers, outrageous prizes, wild dance-offs, and the signature Bongo’s Bingo madness. But that’s just the beginning….

Upcoming Nottingham Dates:

Rock City:

Saturday, 8th February – 80s Special (Doors 4 PM | Show 6 PM)

Friday, 7th March (Doors 5 PM | Show 7 PM)

The Palais – BRAND NEW VENUE!

Friday, 21st March (Doors 6 PM | Show 8 PM)

Friday, 28th March (Doors 6 PM | Show 8 PM)

This year is extra special, as Bongo’s Bingo celebrates 10 years of turning traditional bingo on its head. Expect giant pink unicorns, Henry Hoovers, en-masse karaoke, and absolute mayhem as the party gets wilder with each event.

Nottingham’s crowds always bring the energy, and with two iconic venues in play, this is shaping up to be an unforgettable season. Whether you’re a regular or a first timer, don’t miss out – these shows will sell fast!

Check here for more Bongo’s Bingo dates:

https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/city/104/nottingham-rock-city/

https://www.bongosbingo.co.uk/city/112/nottingham-the-palais/

Keep an eye out for the Impact review to see all the highlights!

