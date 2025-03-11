Could David Attenborough save us from the climate crisis?

Abigail Maguire

We all know the three R’s, reduce, reuse and recycle, ingrained into our minds since childhood. But how often do we think about those three words? More importantly, how often do we put them into daily practice within our lives?

As a lover of Silverback Films and Nature Documentation/Cinematography (a deep love for the ocean and passion for film and cinematography can only lead you here!), I recently watched the documentary ‘David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet’ (2020) on Netflix.

…this environmental catastrophe was the result of human error

The opening scene unfolded with a wide, tonal shot of the haunting devastation of an abandoned apartment in Ukraine following the 1986 Chernobyl explosion. The building was a muted palette of brown and in a complete state of decay, as Attenborough explored its remains. What struck me most was how different this felt from a typical Attenborough documentary – the kind your substitute biology teacher might put on in class, playing from a boxed TV with a well-worn VHS tape (which, for some reason, they never seemed to replace). Instead of watching an imperial eagle hunt an ibex, this felt like something else entirely. Not just a documentary, but a drama. And worse still, a real-life drama.

25% of all animal species are now at risk due to the climate crisis

A close-up shot followed, with Attenborough revealing that this environmental catastrophe was the result of human error. He then drew a disturbing parallel, stating that a similar crisis is unfolding on our planet, threatening species biodiversity. The documentary then cut back to the opening scene, now with an even greater weight, as Attenborough solemnly stated, “And it too will lead to what we see here.”

Nature documentaries, like any other form of film or TV show, can be divided into subcategories. But I wondered if this had always been the case, or have these distinctions only emerged as the warnings of climate change have become impossible to ignore. Attenborough’s earlier documentaries, such as The Living Planet (1984) and Nature (1982), focus on how animals adapt to their environments and habitats. These environments once thrived under a clean atmosphere back then. For context, there has been an estimated 68% decline in mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, and fish species between the release of ‘The Living Planet’, and ‘A Life on Our Planet’. Even more critically, 25% of all animal species are now at risk due to the climate crisis.

they urge you to take off your rose-tinted glasses and look at the consequences of inaction

While policy changes, agreements and large-scale involvements are crucial, documentaries play a vital role in the climate movement. An often overlooked but powerful way to address the climate emergency is by introducing urgency through these documentaries. Through the works of great cinematography given by Gavin Thurston, we are shown the beauty of our planet inspiring you to take a cause of action for the environment. At the same time, they urge you to take off your rose-tinted glasses and look at the consequences of inaction.

The visual representation of our planet’s struggles can be incredibly impactful, and I would urge anybody to watch the documentary and see how it affects the way you treat your planet and the wildlife around you. After all, this planet isn’t just ours, it is their home too.

