County Draw With Crewe In Drab 0-0

Kian Gadsby and Sam Bunce

Notts County and Crewe Alexandra played out a drab 0-0 draw at Meadow Lane, in a result that harms both teams’ chances at securing promotion. Impact’s Sam Bunce and Kian Gadsby were there to report on the action.

County started the day in 5th place, 2 points behind AFC Wimbledon in 3rd and the automatic promotion places. However, they came into this game off the back of a run of only two wins in their last 6, including a disappointing 2-1 defeat against local rivals Chesterfield in their last match.

Crewe had slipped down to 8th place, out of the playoffs, following recent 1-1 draws against Salford City and Doncaster Rovers. However, due to the congested nature of the League Two table, victory for the visitors would lift them to within a point of County and restore their hopes of automatic promotion.

Notts made two changes from their defeat to Chesterfield. Charlie Whitaker and Will Jarvis, who scored off the bench in that game, came into the starting 11. They replaced Alassana Jatta, who is on international duty with Gambia, and Nick Tsaroulla.

Crewe also made 2 changes, although both of those were enforced by international call ups. Jamie Knight-Lebel was called up to the Canada senior team, whilst Zac Williams played for the Wales u21 team in their match against Andorra. The defenders were replaced by Ryan Cooney and Mickey Demetriou, who captained the side.

Fans of both sides made a brilliant atmosphere

The game kicked off to tremendous noise, as fans of both sides made a brilliant atmosphere to try and inspire their team to a victory that could fire them on track to earn promotion.

However, the first 30 minutes passed by without any opportunities, as both teams were sizing each other up and making sure they didn’t concede the opening goal. There were only two shots in that time period, as County fired wide and had another shot blocked, and the first half an hour passed with a combined xG of 0.13.

After that, the game did spark into life. David McGoldrick won a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, but his shot was deflected by the wall. Moments later, Matty Platt had a shot from range charged down.

County were firmly in the ascendency, and they almost took the lead. McGoldrick slipped Whitaker through on goal, and the County forward rounded the goalkeeper and went down. However, the referee did not award a penalty, and instead gave Crewe a free kick and booked Whitaker for diving.

The game opened up, and this meant there were more opportunities for Crewe as well. Striker Kane Hemmings fired narrowly wide from inside the 6-yard box following a great ball from Max Conway. Hemmings then had a cross blocked, as Crewe ended the half with the best opportunities they had had all game.

The first half did end 0-0, with no additional time perhaps summing the first half of the game up perfectly.

Whitaker played a through ball to open up space for McGoldrick

The second half started where the first ended, and the game was open as both teams sought to score the opening goal. County won a freekick within the first minute, but no one was able to tap home McGoldrick’s dangerous ball across the face of goal. A few minutes later, Whitaker played a through ball to open up space for McGoldrick, but his shot curled high and wide.

County were starting to put pressure on their opponents, and almost took the lead. This time it was Whitaker’s turn to shoot, but his effort was blocked. The rebound was worked out to Jarvis, but his attempt was comfortably held by Filip Marschall in the Crewe goal.

That shot was the first on target of the game, and County followed that up by continuing to threaten. Jarvis again cut in from the left hand side, but his curling effort was parried away by Marschall.

Jarvis was proving to be County’s best hope for taking the lead. His driving run inside saw him bundled over in the penalty area by Cooney, only for the referee to once again wave away Notts’ penalty appeals.

Notts County sensed an opportunity to win the game. Striker Mai Traore was substituted on for Conor Grant, whilst Nick Tsaroulla replaced Kellan Gordon as Stuart Maynard wanted to increase the attacking threat from his side. Meanwhile, Crewe also wanted to offer a different attacking threat, as Hemmings was replaced by experienced forward Omar Bogle.

Indeed, Traore had the next chance, as a driving run saw him make his way to the edge of the penalty area. His shot was blocked for a throw-in, and moments later Matty Palmer had a shot from range that went straight through to Marschall.

It started to rain for the final five minutes, as both sides searched for a winner that could prove pivotal in the promotion race. The sign of 5 additional minutes earned a roar from both sets of fans.

County almost snatched victory at the end. McGoldrick found himself in a good position inside of the penalty area, and his shot narrowly trickled wide of the post.

Jarvis then magnificently slipped the ball to Abbott inside the 6-yard box, but Marschall got down low to make the save.

Ultimately, neither side were able to find the net. Boos rang around Meadow Lane at full time, as the game ended Notts County 0-0 Crewe Alexandra.

County’s match was the first of the weekend in League Two, but with all the other matches from the rest of the day now over, the Magpies are still firmly within contention to secure themselves automatic promotion to League One. They sit in sixth place, still just two points behind Wimbledon in third.

Crewe remain outside of the playoffs following a third consecutive draw.

County’s next game is a visit to Newport County on the 29th March, whilst Crewe host Port Vale in a local derby clash that could have massive consequences in the promotion race.

