‘It’s All in the Hips’ – Belly Dance Society Spotlight

Sasha Andresier

As our 2025 Refresher’s period comes to an end, many students might be considering the opportunity to try something new and expand their university lives. Perhaps, for many, this will align with new year resolutions around fitness, fun and our social lives. I sit down with Melanie, President of UON’s Belly Dance Society, to discuss a hobby that might just befit all three.

Sasha: To begin, can you talk about your own experience with Belly Dance? When did you join?

Melanie: So I joined Belly Dance Soc in first year, right at the beginning- I had planned it out because before I went to uni I looked through at the societies on the SU page. And then I went to an International student event and they ended up having the previous belly dancers performing and I thought that’s what I want to do! Then I went to the first taster session and since then I’ve gone every week. I got into belly dance because I used to do hip-hop before I joined uni, so that’s why I was already looking into joining another dance soc.

Sasha: What drew you into belly dance from hip-hop?

Melanie: Yeah its quite a big change isn’t it- honestly the silly TikTok dances- I used to do those in my bedroom all the time and I was like I want to take this seriously [laughs]

Sasha: And you joined as a beginner?

Melanie: I joined as a complete beginner… you can join as a complete beginner, our classes are open to beginners because in previous years we’ve had the mixed ability class but this year we have started the intermediate just so we can challenge the experienced dancers a little bit more. Our beginners classes are open to all… everyone I’ve known has joined as a beginner. It seems really technical but its not.

Sasha: What’s the key part to the dancing?

Melanie: Actually, its all in the hips and having free, loose movement. Its hard to isolate that part of your body and not move anything else but after a few sessions it becomes easier.

Sasha: And how is the intermediate class going?

Melanie: It’s going really well thanks, the girls are so good and a lot of them only started last year and are already in intermediate. I’m really enjoying it as I think last year with the mixed ability class I wasn’t really pushing myself but I knew I was maybe capable of doing a bit more.

Sasha: What made you want to go for president?

Melanie: In second year I was session coordinator – a much smaller role that was fun. Then in third year I definitely wanted a higher position on committee and also I just love the society so much I thought why not!

Sasha: And did you do a performance in the first year?

Melanie: I did the competition first year as well which was really scary but fun, and I did a few performances for other societies’ balls.

Sasha: How is performing for other societies?

Melanie: All of them have been really great. We recently have started charging for our performances and all that money goes back into costumes or balls.

Sasha: I was going to ask about the costumes – they are so elaborate and beautiful, how do you decide on them?

Melanie: We can decide on whichever colours we like and they’re all similar styles of the bra, the belt and skirt. We’re doing a modernised version [of the costume].

Sasha: What’s your favourite one you’ve ever worn?

Melanie: Probably the purple and gold one I wore last year- I really loved that one. I wore it for like three performances

Sasha: And in one of your most recent competitions you placed for costuming as well as another award!

Melanie: At the GHGH [Go Hard or Go Home University Dance Championships] which I think we’ve performed at four years in a row, we came first place in costumes two years in a row and also first place in cultural dances in 2023. Last year we were third place and second place in costumes.

Sasha: Do you get nervous about competitions?

Melanie: I do get nervous, but it’s fine once you’re up there, and on the stage, you can’t really see the audience, so that helps.

Sasha: What was your most recent social?

Melanie: The Sutton Bonnington Christmas market. I think we’re trying to do more wholesome socials this year rather than drinking. Our next one is making belly chains for our costumes.

Sasha: And for the non-wholesome socials? It must be so fun going dancing with your society because everyone can dance.

Melanie: Yeah, it is so fun. We usually do that thing where we make a circle and someone dances in the middle. Pearl, who I need to mention, is such a good dancer and is so good at improv that we always get her in the middle of the circle.

Sasha: What would you say to someone who is thinking about joining but might be nervous as they’ve never danced before?

Melanie: Don’t worry about not having any previous experience, it is not necessary at all. Most of us girls start off as complete beginners- to dance as well, not just belly dance- so there’s nothing wrong with that and our teacher, Marija (marijabellydance on Instagram), is really helpful, she’ll go through the choreography with you slowly. And if you have any problems, come up to any of us and ask. It’s also just a really great way to exercise- it doesn’t feel like exercise because you’re having so much fun. It’s just something different, not many people know about belly dancing, so it is really important we really embrace that. Unfortunately, as well, it is sexualised a little bit, but I think it is really important to raise awareness of the origins of belly dance and how it empowers women and brings the community together.

Good luck to the Belly Dance Society at their next competition on March 8th!

Sasha Andresier

Featured image courtesy of Simon Hurry via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

