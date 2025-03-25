Disqualifications, Determination And Drive: Oscar Piastri Leads McLaren 1-2 At Chinese Grand Prix

Hanna Ifri

What a race for McLaren as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clinched the team’s 50th ever 1-2 finish at the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. Oscar Piastri delivered a commanding performance to secure his spot on the top step of the podium, taking his maiden pole position and converting it into his third career win. The young Australian who had a tough race at his home Grand Prix last week also set a new track record for the fastest lap, really proving to us his raw speed and growing confidence in the sport.

The weekend began with a statement performance from Lewis Hamilton, who silenced critics by winning in the first sprint race of the season. Amidst complaints about Ferrari’s form, Hamilton’s triumph showcased his enduring skill and racecraft. However, unfortunately for the seven-time world champion, he finished P6 while his teammate placed P5 during the main event. The Italian team’s celebrations were short-lived sadly, as both Ferrari drivers were disqualified post-race. Leclerc for an underweight car and his teammate for failing to have a plank assembly of at least 9mm. This reshuffled the standings completely, promoting Haas driver, Eseteban Ocon into P5 and Mercedes driver, Andrea Kimi Antonelli into P6.

Reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, usually accustomed to dominating the field, found himself in the middle of the field, off the pace. The Dutch driver openly admitted during press that his only chance at victory would be if those ahead retired, a rare sentiment from Red Bull’s lead driver. Following a small fight with Charles Leclerc, he finished at P4 while his current teammate, Liam Lawson, finished P15 before his promotion to P12 following the three disqualifications the FIA handed out.

Williams’ Alex Albon found himself in the unlikely position of leading the race at one stage

Unlike the previous week, this race was pretty tame with the first issue happening during Lap 5 as Fernando found himself ending his race prematurely as his Aston Martin suffered a brake failure, forcing him to retire. Williams’ Alex Albon found himself in the unlikely position of leading the race at one stage although he had yet to pit for new tires as George Russell and Lando Norris fought for the higher position on fresher tyres behind the Williams driver. Norris eventually used DRS to overtake Russel, a crucial manoeuvre in McLaren’s pursuit of the 1-2 they made it obvious that they were searching for.

As the strategic battle began to intensify, McLaren continued to show that they were determined to secure that 1-2 finish. With Russell closing in and Lando at risk of an undercut. Team radio messages confirmed that Oscar was prepared to assist in creating a buffer between him and the chasing pack, building that gap that they wanted.

Meanwhile, in the midfield, Haas driver Oliver Bearman proved to us why that seat was his with a spirited battle against Pierre Gasly. After a bit of a fight, Bearman managed to overtake Gasly, cheekily signing off with a “Ciao” over the team radio. A fitting farewell from the younger driver considering Gasly would later be disqualified for an underweight car. Unfortunately for VCARB driver, Yuki Tsundoa, his hopes began to unravel after suffering front-wing damage, forcing him into the pits for a slow pit stop that sent the Japanese driver falling to the back of the grid. Just ahead of Tsunoda, his teammate, Isack Hadjar, was fighting with the other Alpine driver, Jack Doohan, as he was forced off track as a result of the Alpine driver’s late braking. However, it wasn’t a complete loss for Hadjar as the driver before him faced a 10-second penalty, adding intensity and drama in the midfield.

Russell began to loom large in the papaya driver’s rear-view mirrors

As the race began to wrap up, tensions at the McLaren pit wall were rising as Lando Norris, in second place, was heard over the radio reporting issues with his brake pedal, stating it had “gone long” and was making braking increasingly difficult. This raised concerns among McLaren fans as Russell began to loom large in the papaya driver’s rear-view mirrors. The Mercedes driver continued to close the gap, with just seconds separating them as the laps ticked down.

With George Russell pushing harder, sensing a potential opportunity to snatch a second place, Norris held firm despite the mounting pressure, ensuring McLaren’s dream finish remained intact. As the chequered flag waved, Oscar Piastri crossed the line first. Claiming his first ever pole-to-win conversion. Lando Norris followed in second, completing a spectacular 1-2 for McLaren, while George Russell settled for a well-fought third place.

Overall, McLaren’s race strategy and driver execution were exemplary, enjoying that well earned 1-2 finish. Piastri’s victory marked a significant milestone in his young career, while Lando showcased resilience despite his braking struggles. With Ferrrari’s double disqualification reshaping the final standings, gifting Esteban Ocon a higher finish, everyone now begins to wonder where they fit within the ever moving Formula One standings in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship. As the season progresses, McLaren’s upward trajectory could pose a serious challenge to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s prior dominance, making the upcoming races even more intriguing. Next on the calendar, the Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix on the weekend of 4th-6th April on the all impressive 53 lap figure eight track.

Featured image courtesy of Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @f1 via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @f1 via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

