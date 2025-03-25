I’m On a High: Digital Media and Stimulation

Emma Burgess

How many times have you checked your phone today?

Smartphones have created a new generation of dopamine junkies with a digital dependency. Children are glued to iPad screens, teenagers are swarming to social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat, and even adults can provide no better example. Smartphones introduced us to a world of 24/7 access to our peers at the click of a button. The first Apple iPhone was announced in 2007, allowing users to play music, access the internet and text. It had never been so easy to entertain ourselves with apps, videos and games. But when exactly did the smartphone evolve from a fun accessory to a seeming necessity for life? Impact’s Emma Burgess investigates.

Some would argue that digital media has been transformative, improving our lives for the better. And who can argue with that statement? Social media influencers such as Molly-Mae Hague and Addison Rae have utilised apps like TikTok and YouTube to launch lucrative careers. Every question can be answered with a quick Google search, you’ll likely never miss breaking news again if you just turn your notifications on, and there’s an instantaneous cure for the first signs of boredom. But according to addiction expert Dr Anna Lembke in an interview for The Guardian, digital dependency is rapidly growing into a real concern. Lembke told The Guardian’s Jamie Waters how the addiction is unique in the lack of obstacles to getting your next hit. She says, ‘with substances, you eventually run of money or lines of cocaine, but Netflix shows or TikTok feeds are indefatigable’.

THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR: DON’T STOP SCROLLING

Mass digital media companies such as the streaming giant Netflix have made it their mission to get you hooked on bingeable content: the Netflix tagline ‘See What’s Next’ is evidence of this. The customer’s addiction to that next dopamine hit is their top priority. With free content such as TikTok videos, users don’t even have to pay a fee to fulfil their craving for entertainment – we are the product, and TikTok is meticulously designed to profit off us using a relentless flood of new videos. The message is clear: don’t stop scrolling.

So, what are the effects of this addiction?

The neurotransmitter dopamine is involved in the reward system by motivating us to do things we think will bring us pleasure. When we give into the instant gratification of digital media, we experience a spike in dopamine. The comedown, or dopamine dip, creates a low. When this happens, we begin to crave our next hit. While the long-term impact of this isn’t obvious at first, the dependency on digital media is significantly shortening our attention spans. Many individuals are now noticing their inability to concentrate for longer periods of time, sit alone with their thoughts, and the increasing amount of ‘brain rot’, a term coined by Gen Z TikTokers for the deterioration of an individual’s intellectual or mental state because of over-consuming low quality online content. Indeed, the term was coined Oxford Word of the Year for 2024 by Oxford University Press, increasing in usage by 230% between 2023 and 2024.

DIGITAL MEDIA IS SIMULTANEOUSLY AN ESCAPE AND A TRAP

Digital dependency also has negative effects on mental health, with cases of depression and anxiety on the rise globally. Being glued to a screen also affects our ability to be a good friend, partner, and parent. How many times have you opened your phone to fill an uncomfortable silence? Paradoxically, digital media is simultaneously an escape and a trap. The more we scroll, the less we have to confront discomfort in our everyday lives. Yet we are slowly decreasing our concentration, problem-solving skills, and overall happiness. Researchers from King’s College London looked at smartphone use in 657 teenagers aged between 16 and 18. They found 18.7% self-reported problematic usage, and were three times as likely to suffer from depression compared to those who did not report problematic use, according to a study published by Acta Paediatrica.

Sarah*, a 19-year-old student at the University of Nottingham says that being on her phone “definitely” affects her mental well-being. She says, “It makes me feel really unproductive”. When she’s away from her phone, she reports feeling much happier and more motivated.

We could all do with a break from our phones: Lembke recommends time away from your phone from 24 hours up to a month. Making your phone inaccessible is helpful to prevent cravings during the first 12 hours. According to Lembke this resets our brain’s pathways and allows us to gain some much-needed perspective on our digital dependency. Distracting yourself by grabbing coffee with friends or going for a walk can help. In the long-term, this practice can help to delay our gratification, and challenge ourselves to seek out healthier ways to get that dopamine boost.

*Names have been changed for privacy.

