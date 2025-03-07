Third Time’s The Charm: Inhaler’s Electric Return to Rock City

Leah Khor

Impact reviewer Leah Khor, very excitedly attended her favourite indie band Inhaler’s concert last month at Nottingham’s favourite venue, Rock City. However, this was not the band’s first performance here, but instead their third, on the stage they quickly made their own. Today, Leah Khor reviews the concert and her beloved fast-growing band in a way you too will be impatient to see them on their next tour.

I had never seen this many leather jackets in one place. By lunchtime, the queue was already snaking down the street, a sea of black stretching from Rock City’s entrance, growing with every passing hour. The doors weren’t set to open until seven, but that didn’t seem to deter the die-hard fans. It’s a testament to just how devoted Inhaler’s following has become — rising from their 2018 debut I Want You to selling out their Nottingham show on February 11th, just days after the release of their third album, Open Wide. This officially marks their third time gracing Rock City, with Bobby even calling it one of the best live venues in the UK.

The idea of queueing for hours in the cold might have sounded absurd, but the second the Irish four-piece walked into the room… everything clicked into place. The stage was bathed in deep blue lights, the atmosphere thick with anticipation, and then — boom — the unmistakable opening riff of My Honest Face tore through the venue like a thunderclap. Instantly, it’s as if all hell broke loose, I will never forget the way the ground shook under the stomping of feet as the crowd surged forward. Eli strode to the mic with his guitar, smirked, and threw in a wink, sending the audience into absolute chaos. It was like watching a fire spread in real time.

THESE WEREN’T THE YOUNG BOYS FROM THEIR ICE CREAM SUNDAE DAYS. THEY ARE ROCK STARS NOW, COMMANDING THE STAGE LIKE IT WAS THEIR SECOND NATURE.

From the get-go, it was clear: these weren’t the young boys from their Ice Cream Sundae days. They are rock stars now, commanding the stage like it was second nature, yet still carrying the hunger of a group with something to prove. They certainly looked the part too — with shades on, hair drenched in sweat — though Bobby ditched his sunglasses three songs in.

Then, we were blinded by orange and red lights, and the first song off their newest album, Eddie In The Darkness, kicked in. It had been out for barely five days, yet the crowd already knew every word, belting them back with the kind of feverish devotion usually reserved for long-time classics. There was no lag, no lull in energy — Ryan’s drums thundered forward as A Question of You followed, and I found myself stunned by how effortlessly they owned the stage. Seeing these new tracks live only deepened my love for them. While no artist is expected to sound identical to their studio recordings, Eli, backed by Bobby’s subtle harmonies, proved that Inhaler could.

WITH THE SONG ALREADY HOLDING A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART, THE GUITAR SOLO WAS JUST AS EMOTIONAL AND TRANSCENDENT AS I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE.

“Oh, I am totally blind, you are totally deaf.” The crowd belted out as the four-piece continued with one of their fan favourites, Totally. The setlist was a perfect blend of the old and new; I had the most amazing time singing along to the catchy Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah) and the iconic When It Breaks. But nothing could have prepared me for My King Will Be Kind. As soon as Josh strummed the opening riff and Eli shouted, “This one’s about boys,” the crowd gasped without the band even naming the song. When it was time to scream that infamous line, the entire crowd exploded. With the song already holding a special place in my heart, the guitar solo was just as emotional and transcendent as I thought it would be.

There was an undeniable spontaneity to their set. Songs crashed into one another with barely a pause, leaving us absolutely breathless, never knowing what was coming next. Certain moments have become traditions on this tour, like Eli stepping off stage, microphone in hand, searching for someone to sing the bridge of Dublin in Ecstasy. Even though Ben from Exeter didn’t quite know his lyrics, the Nottingham crowd was more than happy to fill in for him. And then there were surprises when Josh and Eli unexpectedly launched into the intro of ABBA’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! before diving straight into X-Ray. These little touches elevate the show from an already incredible gig to a full-blown experience; they certainly knew how to push the room’s energy to its peak.

And while they aren’t a band with many words, when they did speak, it was always at the perfect moment. Between guitar changes and breathers, their banter felt effortless. Bobby, in particular, delivered some golden moments — like introducing Ryan as “the man who bangs more than Hugh Hefner”, leaving the rather shy drummer with his palm in his face. Just as the room erupted into laughter, they wasted no time, seamlessly carrying that surge of energy straight into the next song.

AS THEY PLAYED OPEN WIDE, EVERY SINGLE HAND SHOT UP, PALMS OPEN, A WAVE OF OUTSTRETCHED ARMS MOVING AS ONE.

By the time the encore hit, I was basically dreading it, because it meant the night was coming to an end. As they played Open Wide, every single hand shot up, palms open, a wave of outstretched arms moving as one. And they stayed that way for the most adrenaline-fueled grand finale — Your House. When the band finally waved their goodbyes as they left the stage, their absence was felt, like the sudden drop after a euphoric high.

Yes, securing a good spot at an Inhaler show can feel like survival of the fittest. But no matter where you stand, I can promise you it’s worth every second. This was, no doubt, one of the best gigs I had ever been to. There was something so endearing about knowing I was a part of a wonderful band’s mere beginning; they’re only getting started. When they return for their fourth time, and I sure hope they do, you can bet I’ll be there.

