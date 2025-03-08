Nottingham Trent University retain their darts varsity title by defeating University of Nottingham 4-2

Kian Gadsby

The University of Nottingham darts team went to the Level to take on Nottingham Trent University in a Varsity matchup.

Although not counting for the official Varsity scores, this match still had a lot riding on it. Uni of had lost the last 3 Varsity Darts events, and were out for revenge after a defeat to Nottingham Trent ended their unbeaten season.

Exhibition matches, including between professionals Devon Peterson and Connor Scutt, took place before the main event started. Impact Sport’s Charlie Wood played in one of those games and he emerged victorious, sparking huge celebrations.

The matches were first to 3 legs, with each leg counting down from 501.

Matches:

Phil Want vs Johnny Allen

Sam Ryan vs Lucas Pitt

Max Millar and Finley Wood vs James Miller and Alfie Swann

Captains Game: Aron Wood vs Matty Fullerton

Toby Saunders vs Harry Westcott-French

Harvey Cook vs Euan Brooke

Theo Nicholson and Armaan Sohi vs Jake Baldock and Dan Routledge

Nottingham Trent started the games on top, as Phil Want extended his unbeaten Varsity streak and defeated Johnny Allen 3-1 to give them a 1-0 lead.

Lucas Pitt equalised immediately for the Green and Gold with a dominant 3-0 win, but Trent went back ahead by winning the first doubles match of the evening 3-1.

Next, Matty Fullerton secured victory in the Captains Challenge for the University of Nottingham with a 3-0 victory. He also recorded the first 180 of the evening by a non-professional player on his way to winning the decisive third leg.

This left the competition finely poised at 2-2 with 3 games of darts to play.

Trent took a third lead of the night when Toby Saunders came from behind to beat Harry Wescott-French 3-1. This gave Harvey Cook the chance to secure victory against Euan Brooke.

Cook raced into a two leg lead, and looked set to clinch the Varsity crown for Trent. However, Brooke survived multiple match darts to stay in the game and pull it back to 2-2. Unfortunately, Cook won the final leg to secure the trophy for Trent.

The final match of the evening was called off due to disturbances in the arena. This meant that freshers Jake Baldock and Dan Routledge didn’t get the chance to make their varsity debut.

The next official Varsity events take place on the 24th March with Netball and Futsal matches being played at David Ross Sports Village.

