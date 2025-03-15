Notts County succumb to visitors Chesterfield 2-1

Charlie Wood

Notts County fail to apply the pressure on those in the automatic promotion places after they lost 2-1 to play-off chasing Chesterfield.

Goals from Aribim Peppel and Tom Naylor forced an unlikely victory, to place The Spireites only seven points off the play-off places with a game in hand on their rivals.

An electric start saw County come close through top goalscorer Alassana Jatta, denied first by the linesman’s offside flag and then by a stunning stop from Chesterfield’s goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

The lively opening few minutes were then met with a lull in proceedings – a period of dominant County possession that amounted to no reward.

A striking pattern began to emerge, County would look for the space on the right flank, as Kellan Gordon’s overlapping runs provided the numerical advantage against the Chesterfield back-four, yet cut-throat chances still evaded The Magpies.

A smart Sam Slocombe save at the near post from Oliver Banks ensured the game remained at a stalemate. Manager Stuart Maynard spoke incredibly positively of the “ultimate pro” reserve goalkeeper after he stepped up to the plate midweek against Grimsby Town.

As the half progressed, the County fans became increasingly aggrieved at referee David Rock for his initial tendency to give soft fouls, followed by his lack of consistency.

A rare chance at goal was wasted by County’s Nicholas Tsaroulla. Chesterfield’s high line was penetrated down the right flank, as the Cypriot misjudged his strike over the bar.

The game burst into life as the break neared. Jatta’s passive one-on-one effort was saved by well by Boot, before a neat passage of play resulted in a Tsaroulla header that inched past the post.

In the final acts of the half, County showed why they have only lost two homes out of their last 12, with the midfield being controlled by Tottenham Hotspur loanee, George Abbott. A pin-point half-volley pass stretched the play and allowed Tsaroulla to attack the space on the left-wing, before a tame effort from catalyst Abbott brought an end to the opening half.

County picked up the second half as they had left the first; an intricate passage afforded Abbott a chance at goal, with The Spireites once again reliant on Boot to steer it out for a corner.

However, Chesterfield grew into the tie, an uncharacteristic David McGoldrick mistake presented Chesterfield with a sniff at goal. Top goalscorer, Armando Dobra’s impressive footwork offered Jenson Metcalfe a chance at the target, with his attempt sailing over the framework.

The deadlock was broken by Aribim Pepple. A sublime delivery from left-back Lewis Gordon found the head of the unmarked Canadian who dispatched his effort past a helpless Slocombe.

Gordon impressed as the only Chesterfield change from their triumphant midweek victory against Salford City.

A frantic Notts County chased the game, affording Chesterfield’s star man a free run on goal, Dobra could not bring the bouncing ball under control and wasted a precious opportunity.

County then moved the ball quickly down the right flank. A rash decision to loft the ball into the box from Gordon, rebounded only as far as Will Jarvis who calmy slotted into the bottom right corner.

The game looked destined for a second draw of the season between the two sides until the visitors retook the lead through Tom Naylor. The defensive midfielder found himself unchallenged in the box after beneficial ricochets presented him with the chance to steal the headlines.

A last-ditch attempt from Charlie Whitaker edged wide from the first successful Gordon cross of the affair.

County drop to fifth in League Two, following Wimbledon’s victory away at Carlisle, denting their automatic promotion hopes.

For Chesterfield, the play-offs now become a very real possibility and a goal the squad should set their eyes on.

Although not a vintage performance, the side, who only re-entered the football league this season after a six-year spell away, will be delighted with the three points.

Manager Paul Cook pre-empted they might have to deviate from their desired football philosophy, he said prior to the match: “(We will have to) find a different way to get a result,” – certainly reflective of a match in which County will feel they should have emerged victorious.

