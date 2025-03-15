Tuchel’s England Era Begins: Rashford and Henderson Return

Charlie Wood

Ahead of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia, Thomas Tuchel has announced his first England squad, marking the beginning of a new era. Marcus Rashford headlines the selections, returning to the national team after nearly a year away. A successful loan spell at Aston Villa has rejuvenated the forward, earning him a recall under Tuchel.

Talking about the experienced attacker, the England manager said: “With Marcus, he is a familiar face … I felt that he had a huge impact at Aston Villa, he made a huge impact from the bench.”

“The impact was impressive. The physical impact was impressive and most importantly, his work rate, his defensive ability and tracking back was impressive.”

There was also a surprise recall for former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Now leading Ajax, following a short stint in Saudi Arabia, Henderson provides immense experience to a squad lacking international maturity.

Passionately defending his judgement, Tuchel said: “Why Jordan? Easy one. Serial winner, captain of Ajax, always available, played a lot of matches, played in the European Cup.”

“He brings leadership, character, personality, energy. He makes sure everyone lives by the standards. He embodies everything we try to build.”

Other noteworthy picks include Newcastle United’s Dan Burn, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly. Burn has been a stalwart in Newcastle’s defensive unit, playing a key role in their solidity ahead of their EFL Cup final against Liverpool this weekend. The inclusion of Burn is a prime example of Tuchel’s refreshing approach and a sign of things to come. The 6’6 centre-back will provide great utility in both boxes, can effectively play out from the back, and would slot into a back three.

Rogers has maintained his place in the squad, shining both domestically and in Europe for a jubilant and in-form Villa side. Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly earns his first England call up, despite recent on-pitch controversies, the 18-year-old has displayed a maturity in his game beyond his years.

However, key omissions include Jack Grealish, Connor Gallagher, and Adam Wharton. Grealish has struggled to find his feet this season, managing only three substitute appearances for an out-of-sorts Manchester City side – he may wish to follow in the footsteps of Rashford. Gallagher and Wharton, on the other hand, appear to be the victims of Henderson’s reselection, despite providing more merit on the pitch.

Several young stars also fell just shy of the senior squad, including Ethan Nwaneri, Adam Wharton, Jarrad Branthwaite, Harvey Elliott, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, all of whom will join Lee Carsley’s under-21 team. Injuries have also plagued the squad, with a plethora of influential and reliable players such as Bukayo Saka, John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo, and Harry Maguire remaining unavailable for selection.

Tuchel’s contract will see him as the England manager until the 2026 World Cup, and his selections hint at a short-term, results-driven mindset. While Albania and Latvia are far from the strongest opponents, England fans will be eager to see what style of football Tuchel will impose. The squad’s overall physical nature reflects the intensity of the Premier League, suggesting Tuchel values athleticism as a cornerstone of his philosophy. A key question remains: will he favour his traditional back three, taking advantage of the squad’s abundance of hybrid defensive options, or wish to maximise the plethora of attacking options this current England side has to offer?

Ultimately the squad announcement has left England fans with more questions regarding Tuchel’s approach. It is, however, evident that Tuchel is hoping to replicate his predecessor, Gareth Southgate, in fostering high standards and cultivating strong group dynamics.

The England Squad:

