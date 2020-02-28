A Salad From Deliveroo?

We all love a cheeky takeaway, especially when we’ve been cooking pesto pasta for the last 10 days and feel too lazy to boil a saucepan of water, yet again. But with all the Dominoes, McDonalds and KFS on offer delivering straight to our door, it’s easy to end up with a meal that’s packed with loads of fat and salt with not a vegetable in sight.

I’m here to give you a roundup of some of the best ‘healthy’ fast food options just a Deliveroo click away…

Admittedly, this is lovely once in a while, but what if you want something fast, yummy and also nutritious?

Clean Cut Kitchen: think cheat fast food: waffles, burgers and fish and chips, but also an amazing selection of salads. This place is also a shout for an indulgent breakfast if you are hungover and craving a fry up but want something less greasy. Think poached eggs, chicken sausages and loads of veggies. Pokewaves: the new Instagram favourite, Poke Bowls pack in vitamins, minerals and fatty acids. They’re full of veggies like seaweed and edamame beans, fruits like mango and pineapple, and oily fish like tuna and salmon, giving you a boost of health in no time.

Halo Kitchen: ideal if you love that typical health-food style place. Let’s be honest, you can never go too far wrong with a place that has chicken and avocado salad, nut roast, and super green noodles on the menu… Go Pho: switch up your usual honey chilli chicken for something from this Vietnamese restaurant. The noodle soups and curries are a lot more flavoursome and less oily than your usual Chinese takeaway. Similarly, the Ramen Company offer plenty of vegan options like Bao Buns and Miso Soup for a lighter option.

Ugly Bread Bakery: yes, this cute bakery/café is on Deliveroo! Swap your dominoes for some sourdough pizza; meaty, fishy (tuna on pizza – controversial I know), veggie or vegan, there’s something for everyone! Persian Empire: something a little different than an Indian takeaway; try some Mezze style food. Load up on hummus, aubergine and dolma (stuffed vine leaves) or for some comfort food, try a traditional curry and steamed rice to fill you up with loads of herbs, spices, veggies and protein.

Halo Top: this infamous low-calorie ice cream brand can be sent straight to your door with Deliveroo. With around only 360 calories per tub this is the perfect snack to binge out on while banging out your coursework (or watching Netflix). Nutri2Go: this is its own food delivery service specialising in all-things health. It cooks a lot of seasonal food recipes, build your own lunch boxes and the best banana bread about.

So, there you go, an array of delicious and nutritious food to fill you up. And the best part, you can get it all without even leaving your bed.

Katy Skillen

Featured image courtesy of Rue89 Strasbourg via Flickr. Image license here.

Article image 1 courtesy of Jacquelina Ilievski via Flickr. Image license here.

Article image 2 courtesy of Stacy Spensley via Flickr. Image license here.

Article image 3 courtesy of @EdwardTerry via Flickr. Image license here.

Article image 4 courtesy of Sandip Bhattacharya via Flickr. Image license here.