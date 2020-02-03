Coronavirus – How Is the University Handling the Epidemic?

The Coronavirus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan and has caught the attention of the international community. As of the writing of this article, the virus has infected 9776 people and killed 216. There have been 2 confirmed cases of the virus in York. With it becoming more widespread in other areas of China, it is only natural to ask what the University of Nottingham is doing to prevent the spread of the virus. Particularly with the safeguarding of those who are studying and working at the Ningbo Campus.

Ningbo Campus is roughly 900 kilometres from the epidemic’s epicentre and there have been no confirmed cases of the virus. The University of Nottingham is still taking precautions to combat the potential spread of the virus.

The first preventative measure is the pushing back of the semester dates by a week to the 24th February. Students who are not currently living on campus are not permitted to return until the 22nd of February. Any students who have been or would have been a part of mobility study programmes to Ningbo or China have been told they must continue their studies in the UK. They have been reassured that this will not impede their studies.

Other preventative measures include the closing of all access points, except for gates 1 and 4. Furthermore, all people and vehicles entering the campus are required to register and take part in temperature checks. Students will need to declare if they have been to Wuhan or the Hubei Province as a whole.

It is advised that students and staff in the affected areas look at the WHO’s recommendations for reducing the risk of spreading diseases and the symptoms of the disease.

Alex Lovesey

Featured image courtesy of Sanofi Pasteur via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image use license found here.

