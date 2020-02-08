Opening of Rainbow Crossing on Campus

As a rainbow flag flew gently above the Trent Building, at the feet of the main entrance to the Portland building lay another rainbow. Decorated across the road in bright and cheerful paint was the new University of Nottingham rainbow crossing.

“A generous crowd accumulated as LGBT+ officer Sam Hawkins cut the rainbow ribbon over the crossing to a chorus of cheers”

Painted in celebration of the University’s LGBT+ History Month that started on the 1st of February, the crossing is inspired by the rainbow crossings in Hockley, Nottingham (downhill from the Lace Market Tram Stop) that were painted in place last autumn during Pride. The crossing will be repainted every 3 months and will be permanent.

A generous crowd accumulated as LGBT+ Students’ Union officer Sam Hawkins cut a rainbow ribbon over the crossing to a chorus of cheers. Speaking at the event Sam said, “Taking inspiration from the rainbow crossings recently installed in our [Nottingham] city centre, I am incredibly proud to announce that we have our very own on our campus.”

Sam also took time to express his hope that this student led project “empowers the student voice and is a catalyst for more projects like this to come.”

Over the month of February, a host of events will take place on campus including a number of lectures, presentations and seminars by experts in the fields of gender studies, sociology and music as well as the screening of the documentary Invisible Women.

Aidan Hall

Article images courtesy of Aidan Hall.

