How Is Coronavirus Affecting Travel?

COVID-19, the coronavirus that originated in the Hubei province of China, has been spreading rapidly around the world and nearly 30 countries have been affected by the virus.

“The FCO has advised against all travel in Hubei Province”

There have been more than 95,000 confirmed cases of the virus across the globe, and experts fear this number may be higher. It is, therefore, unsurprising that people have expressed concerns about travel, as this has been the principle way the virus has spread. In response to these concerns, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) have published advice on safer travel.

The FCO has advised against all travel in Hubei Province, and ‘all but essential’ travel to mainland China. There has also been advice issued against all travel to Daegu, South Korea, and ‘all but essential’ travel to Cheongdo, South Korea, and 10 small towns in Italy’s Lombardy region.

“There is great need to be vigilant with hygiene practices”

Various airlines, such as British Airways and Virgin Airways, have suspended or revised their flying schedules, and some cruise international cruises are experiencing disruption to their rivals because of different countries having different policies on combatting coronavirus.

Suffice to say, there is great need to be vigilant with hygiene practices if travel plans cannot be altered. It is advised that you wash hands frequently with warm water and soap; use hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable; cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze; and immediately dispose of any used tissues.

You must comply to any additional screening measures that are practiced by travel authorities. If, upon return to the UK, you experience symptoms that may correlate with coronavirus, then self-isolate and call NHS-111 for further advice.

Nema Lwanda

Featured image courtesy of travel orientated via Flickr. Image licence found here. No changes were made to the image.

