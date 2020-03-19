Welcome 2020 – What, Why and How?

Think back to Welcome Week. Remember the legions of pink-shirted people there with you at every turn? No? Well then you probably did Welcome right, but these fun-loving, determined and caring people, called Welcome mentors, were indeed there, and now it’s your chance to join their ranks!

Applications are now open to become a Welcome mentor, an awesome and rewarding volunteering opportunity for the beginning of the next academic year. You’ll be part of a team of amazing, like-minded people where you will be responsible for looking after new students during Welcome Week 2020.

You’ll make friends that will stay with you for the rest of your university experience, you’ll help and interact with people from all walks of life, and you’ll have a whole lot of fun in the process. You’ll also gain a host of skills great for polishing your C.V., which is particularly useful if you’ve had your summer work experience or internship plans disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

So, what does being a Welcome mentor actually entail?

Mentors are there to help with a range of activities, from helping new students move in to making sure that they have a safe first few nights out in the city. More than that, they’re available for new students to come to with any questions they may have about their halls, the University, or Nottingham as a whole. The mentors are there to empower students to make the most of their initial weeks of the academic year by assisting in an inclusive and diverse programme of activities that promotes their well-being and personal development. You’ll be allowing the students to have the thrill of new experiences at University but in a safe and supported way, which will set the tone for the rest of their University experience.

‘I love the enthusiasm and the commitment that everyone makes to ensure that new students have the best time when they first arrive at the university.’

Doubting whether it’s worth it? Here are what some past Welcome mentors had to say about their experience:

‘I first engaged with the Welcome program as a new student in 2017 and was immediately struck by the inclusive and caring character of the program. As not everyone in my flat drank we partook in events which were not alcohol orientated as well as club nights, allowing us to interact with a wider range of fellow new students.’

‘Everyone has their own reasons for joining Welcome, for me I think one of the main ones is the people who I get to work with. I love the enthusiasm and the commitment that everyone makes to ensure that new students have the best time when they first arrive at the university.’

‘The experience was so much more challenging than I was expecting but at the same time, it was so much more rewarding and enjoyable than I could have imagined.’

Sound like something you’d be interested in? Visit the link here to sign up and for more information. An FAQ page is available here.

The deadline for applications is the 22nd of March – don’t miss your chance!

Joe Paternoster

Featured image courtesy of University of Wolverhampton via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

Article images courtesy of UON Students’ Union via Facebook. No changes were made to this image.

