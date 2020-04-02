UoN Sport Launch ‘Health and Wellbeing at Home’ Plan

Following the government’s efforts to manage the Covid-19 outbreak, the University of Nottingham have temporarily closed all sports facilities as of Friday 20th of March. Since then the Department of Sports have launched the ‘Health and Wellbeing at Home’ plan to help students stay fit and healthy at home during this precarious period.

Whilst strict virus-prevention measures have seen the forced closing of pubs, clubs and restaurants nationwide, as well as orders for the public to stay indoors and self-isolate, Boris Johnson has stressed the importance of short bouts of daily exercise. In light of this, UoN Sports along with LES MILLS Fitness and Shreddy have teamed up to deliver weekly fitness challenges and live workout sessions which are all available online.

In addition, there are over 100 free tutorials that replicate popular gym classes including Body Combat and HIIT classes, and these can be accessed for free via the University of Nottingham website under the ‘Department of Sport’. Some examples of programmes include:

WednesdayWorkOut LIVE!

David Ross fitness instructors are going live every Wednesday at 1pm to deliver active sessions in real time. Classes are free and open to everyone, and can be joined by following the link on the University of Nottingham Sport Facebook page or on @uonsport’s IGTV.

Weekly Fitness Challenge

Each week the fitness team will be setting a fitness challenge for you to try at home, which can provide a great source of healthy competition for the whole family, as well an escape from studying.

Health and Wellbeing Blogs

From nutritional information to mindfulness tutorials, the university’s Health and Wellbeing blogs provide tips, tricks and thoughts on how to stay healthy at home. The blogs also offer advice on getting a good night’s sleep and maintaining healthy relationships with others.

Keep Motivated with Spotify Playlists

#NoGymNoProblem Playlist – Designed to help you power through your home workout, this playlist is filled with the latest club classics and provides the fast beats for a high-intensity workout.

Relax with UoN Sport Playlist – Curated to produce a chilled environment to study in or work from home, this playlist will keep you calm and inspired to achieve amongst the Covid chaos.

Useful links and resources:

