Style Icon – Billy Porter

It can’t be denied that there’s no better place to find the best-dressed celebrities than the Oscars, Golden Globes and Met Gala.

Stars like Natalie Portman, Billie Eilish and Rami Malek are adorned with garments from established designers such as Dior, Chanel and Saint Laurent. However, one star that continues to not only grab, but also quite frankly steal the attention of fashion journalists, photographers and every member of the general public, is Broadway star Billy Porter.

“As a member of the queer community, he describes this choice of outfit as a tool for self-expression and identity that allows him to disregard the status quo and be unapologetically himself.”

Billy Porter wows every time he steps onto the red carpet, defying every ‘rule’ of fashion in an effortlessly elegant and charming yet shocking manner. In a world where there is an ever-increasing move towards style that challenges gender stereotypes, Billy Porter takes this idea and runs with it at every event.

One of Billy’s most memorable outfits that swept the nation off their feet would have to be his February 2020 Academy Awards gown. Billy confronted every inch of ‘toxic masculinity’ when he adorned a Christian Siriano ballgown that transitioned seamlessly into a tuxedo jacket, reflecting his fluid view of gender.

As a member of the queer community, he describes this choice of outfit as a tool for self-expression and identity that allows him to disregard the status quo and be unapologetically himself. Not only did he wear the outrageously intricate gown, but he also paired it with Rick Owens 6-inch chunky boots, a typically feminine item of clothing with a masculine edge. Billy truly ‘went there’ with this iconic outfit.

Another one of Billy’s legendary outfits was his figure-hugging Grammy Awards 2020 jumpsuit by Baja East. He wore a fully embellished teal blue catsuit paired with a matching structured suit jacket to complete the look. Again, combining aspects of formal elegance with an element of flare.

“The look was both sophisticated and shocking, which again, sums up Porters approach to his androgynous red-carpet fashion.”

But perhaps the most shocking part of the outfit was the draped curtain headpiece which – making it even more showstopping – was designed by Porter himself. As well as being extremely aesthetically pleasing, the outfit had a multidimensional element: the crystal curtaining closed around Billy’s face. Again, Billy went the extra mile with every aspect of this outfit, not only inviting conversations regarding the intricacy and glamour of his outfit, but also about queer identity and gender.

We can’t forget Porter’s 2019 Met Gala look where he drew inspiration from both Diana Ross and the Egyptian sun god Ra through his gold embossed jumpsuit and dripping gold headpiece. The look was both sophisticated and shocking, which again, sums up Porters approach to his androgynous red-carpet fashion. Apart from being covered from head to toe in eye-catching patterns, the jumpsuit also featured golden wings draped from the arms, elevating the look even further.

Not only did he stun the paparazzi with this iconic outfit, he also did so with his showstopping entrance, being carried in by 6 shirtless men adorned with golden headdresses. Is there a better way to enter the red carpet?

Judging from all of these looks, no doubt Porter will find a more showstopping entrance with an even more iconic look for his next red-carpet debut. But until then, we’ll just have to remain in awe of that stunning teal headpiece…

Francesca Wormald

Featured Image courtesy of Billy Porter via Facebook

Main Images courtesy of theebillyporter via Instagram

