Creativity Under Quarantine

For the first time since being dragged back to my village home two weeks ago, kicking and screaming due to the apocalypse, I went outside the other day.

I paid my little sister slave wages (i.e. life advice) to take some aesthetic photos of me as we did a lap of the village on our state mandated walk. I get my doses of serotonin from the number of likes I get on my “creative” Instagram posts, and I would be damned if the universe took away my opportunity to milk the start of spring for all the precious analytics it had.

“there is nothing that inspires you to get up and do something with yourself more than seeing your significant other drawing beautiful butterfly wings on her face while you haven’t changed out of pyjamas in about 8 days.”

All jokes aside, being creative has been a recurring method of coping that I have seen people utilise as a way of dealing with the exceptionally terrible circumstances we have found ourselves under. The psychological research behind this is fairly extensive – creativity based activities help to cope with and express emotions, good or bad.

Seeing my friends and fellow students switching up their dress styles, perfecting some on-point spring make-up, overhauling their room’s design or even create an ONLINE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE (Blowsoc, you never cease to amaze me) has reminded me of something that lying in bed all day binging Netflix has made me forget: the invincibility of the human spirit. Also; that there is nothing that inspires you to get up and do something with yourself more than seeing your significant other drawing beautiful butterfly wings on her face while you haven’t changed out of pyjamas in about 8 days.

So, all that having been said, I decided to collate a number of submissions from some of my friends and the people here at Impact to try and inspire a bit of positivity in these trying times. Going through all of these submissions filled me with a sense of warmth, which I think many people will be sorely missing right about now.

Hattie Rothwell-Inch

Bethany Savage

Oriyya Rekhavi

Lucy Woodier

Lucy Baker

Lily Thomas

A part of my humble photoshoot (Botond Farago)

Nila Varman

Anonymous submission

Kira Lear

Ethan Lee and his sister

Hannah Pink and her sister

Rowena Fry

And finally, a very special submission. Blowsoc are a student-run society at the University of Nottingham and they have put together a socially-distanced performance of ‘Selections from Up’ after all of their upcoming concerts were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“please do not hesitate to share it with your friends – there’s a high chance it’ll brighten their day.”

They’re also trying to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust who have been a massive help to one of their members who’s currently undergoing cancer treatment after his diagnosis shortly before Christmas. Give the video a watch and donate if you can, to a really worthwhile cause that’s very close to the society’s hearts at the moment:

‘Selections from Up’

There you have it, folks. I hope that this has been an inspiring experience and that you go on to do something creative. If you do please do not hesitate to share it with your friends – there’s a high chance it’ll brighten their day. Peace.

Botond Farago

Featured Image courtesy of Writer

Main Images courtesy of individuals featured

