Natural Homemade Beauty Treatments to Try in Lockdown

Taking care of your skin and beauty is just as important as ever. It can be simple and affordable using ingredients you already have in the cupboard. Here are five of my favourite homemade treatments.

Oat and honey hydrating facial mask

Get ready for plump, smooth, and glowing skin. Honey is great for moisturising your skin without causing it to feel oily. Oats are very nourishing and soothing, and their texture helps them to act as a fantastic exfoliator. Both these ingredients are suggested to act as anti-inflammatory, making this mask suitable for all skin types.

Instructions: Mix 1 tablespoon of oats and 1 tablespoon of honey into a smooth paste. Wash your face with water, dry it, and then apply the mask evenly to your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then it wash off.

Almond happy hand exfoliator

No one likes dry, cracked hands. This is a great exfoliator to get rid of dead skin, plus it also cleanses and moisturises your hands leaving them looking and feeling happy.

Instructions: Mix 1 ounce of ground almonds, 1 teaspoon of honey, 2 teaspoons of sunflower oil, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice into a thick paste. Rub a generous amount of the paste onto your hands for 3 minutes and rinse off.

Wake-up facial moisturiser

Need a nice cleansing moisturiser to kick-start your day? There’s nothing better than this blend of avocado and yoghurt to soften your skin and a touch of lemon to tone and refresh.

Instructions: Mash 2 tablespoons of a ripe avocado with 1 teaspoon of honey, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of plain yoghurt. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Apply to clean face for 10 minutes. Rinse with warm water and pat your face dry.

Deeply nourishing coconut oil hair treatment

Want a beautifully moisturised hair and scalp? This is a simple one-ingredient treatment that will leave your hair looking and smelling gorgeous.

Instructions: Massage your scalp and hair with warm coconut oil. Leave in for a few hours. Then wash your hair with your favourite shampoo. For best results, do this treatment 2-3 times a week (if you don’t have coconut oil, olive oil can be a good alternative).

Lip-tastic lip scrub

Want plump and smooth looking lips to help your lipstick look better? Well the solution is exfoliating 1-2 times a week and I’ve got the perfect lip scrub for you.

Instructions: Mix 1 teaspoon of honey with 2 teaspoons of sugar. Massage the mixture into your lips and leave on for 10 minutes. Brush off with a clean toothbrush and use some water to wipe away any remaining mixture.

Lujain Alkhalaf

Featured Image courtesy of Mike Mozart via Flickr

Main Images courtesy of lavenderrosebathandbody photo_li_cious cookingwithchristine_ chicstame via Instagram

