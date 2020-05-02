Forgotten Feminists – A History of Feminism

Lockdown hasn’t stopped the Forgotten Feminists team from bringing you their content. This week, Issy discusses the development from first-wave to today’s fourth-wave feminism, as well as revealing what students think it is to be a feminist.

Isabelle Raikes

