Remembering Ruth Southall

On Saturday the 11th of April, Ruth Southall, a beloved member of the University of Nottingham Students’ Union team, tragically passed away.

Ruth, who was the Representation Development Manager at the Union, passed away in hospital after a short illness confirmed to have been COVID-19.

In a statement by the SU, Ruth was described as an “integral part of the union team” and “key person in guiding the Union’s democratic obligations, supporting successive Officer teams to achieve their goals and in representing their constituents.”

Adding, Ruth’s “humour, candour and ability to constructively challenge will be missed greatly, and our team is poorer for her absence.”

A number of SU Officers took to Facebook to share their condolences to Ruth’s family. These included Community Officer Jacob Collier who commented that the “whole SU family is thinking of Ruth’s family and friends at this time, and remembering an amazing colleague.”

Sport’s Officer Millie Doherty also added that Ruth’s “support and guidance gave me confidence in myself at the most difficult of times this year.”

The SU encourages those who knew Ruth to send their messages to studentunion@nottingham.ac.uk where they will be passed onto Ruth’s family.

From all at Impact, we send out deepest condolences to Ruth’s family at this truly difficult time.

Aidan Hall

