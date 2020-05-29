With the tragic and distressing news of George Floyd’s death, Lauren discusses the issues and fears that come from this hideous act.

Our thoughts go out to George Floyd’s friends and family.

This podcast contains content that may be distressing to some viewers. The information provided was found on 28th May 2020 and to the best of our knowledge was accurate at that time.

Lauren Mcgaun

