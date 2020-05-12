Hobbies: The Latest Weapon Against Lockdown Monotony

Lockdown, for many, has consisted of Joe Wicks, Instagram challenges and hilarious memes. However, it has also been an opportunity for people to pick up new skills and hobbies that they usually would not have had the time for.

I would be extremely surprised if there is anyone left who has not done a quiz on Zoom.

So, even though you can’t go travelling to far flung places, you can experience a small piece of these locations within your own home.

Food. The greatest comfort, particularly if you are at home with your parents and can enjoy fridges stocked with food to steal. Another upside to taking up cooking is that you get to devour your creations.

At the University of Nottingham, Ryan, a biotechnology student, has started cooking as a productive way to pass time and add structure to his day. It has allowed him to explore cuisines from around the world, all from within his kitchen.

So, even though you can’t go travelling to far flung places, you can experience a small piece of these locations within your own home.

If you are looking for a hobby which will help you to relax during these stressful times, yoga is an easy and free pastime that you can begin at home.

Martina, another student at the University of Nottingham, has begun baking cookies: a hobby she has found enjoyable, even if the results have been somewhat unpredictable!

A good way to begin yoga is by using YouTube, with channels such as Yoga with Adrienne and The Yoga Room.

In addition to this, she has begun practising yoga before lunch and dinner, an activity which has helped to improve her mental and physical state. A good way to begin yoga is by using YouTube, with channels such as Yoga with Adrienne and The Yoga Room.

If these ideas do not appeal to you, there are numerous other wacky and wonderful ways to occupy yourself.

If you are looking for escapism during these times, reading is always a good idea, with Kindle books easily available. And if you are struggling for motivation to read or are lacking direction in which books may interest you, many online book clubs have been springing up for that exact reason.

Other hobbies which may be fun to try during lockdown are cocktail making (for the post coursework deadline), online classes such as Skillshare and using the time to become a film aficionado.

If you’ve had a concert cancelled and are missing festivals this summer, you can watch plenty of them on YouTube and not be caked in mud.

If you are trying to save some money, Netflix and Amazon Prime do not need to be the only options. Open Culture has 1150 free films online, and you can use your university card to access Box of Broadcasts or Kanopy, both of which offer thousands more film options for free.

If you are craving something a bit different, you can visit the MoMA, Uffizi, Tate and the British museum from your sofa through free virtual tours.

If you’ve had a concert cancelled and are missing festivals this summer, you can watch plenty of them on YouTube and not be caked in mud.

However, it is also important to remember that you do not need to account for every second of your time and be constantly productive.

It is good to relax and accept unproductive moments too.

Gwennan Ward

Featured image courtesy of Angelos Konstantinidis via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved. If you just can’t get enough of Features, like our Facebook as a reader or a contributor.