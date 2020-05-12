Winner Announced: Education Officer – Rebecca Louise Craven

Rebecca Louise Craven has been elected as your new Education Officer for 2020/21. Impact caught up with Rebecca to discuss how she’s celebrating her new role and what she is excited for going forward.

What are you most looking forward to in your role?

I am looking forward to being the voice for all students’ in regards to their education, and working with the students, especially the Education Network to enact change for the better

What was the highlight of your campaign?

I think it was the fact I was able to connect with people I hadn’t met before and able to engage with a wide range of people despite it only being an online campaign. Also, trying to record daily videos without making a mistake became more difficult as I kept tripping over my words!

I’d like to start work on the issue surrounding timetables straight away to try and prevent there being issues for the new semester.

Were there any aspects of campaigning you found challenging?

It was hard to know how you were doing and how people were interpreting you, as it is not like speaking to someone face to face, you can’t interpret how you are coming across to people. That was what I found most difficult, not being able to have a proper conversation with people face to face.

What is the first policy/program from your manifesto you are planning to implement into university?

I’d like to start work on the issue surrounding timetables straight away to try and prevent there being issues for the new semester, however, I envisage the current situation regarding COVID-19 being something that may need my attention from the start, so I guess I will just wait and see what happens when I start.

When the results were announced I couldn’t quite believe it until I had messages from friends congratulating me.

How will you be celebrating?

I had a few drinks before the results were announced as the delay meant I was a little on edge, and when they were announced I couldn’t quite believe it until I had messages from friends congratulating me. I think full celebrations will be held back for when I’m with all my friends again, particularly my campaign team!

Rebecca Louise Craven won the election by winning one round of voting and six rounds of counting with 514 votes.

Isabelle Raikes

Featured image courtesy of Mia Haffety.