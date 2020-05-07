Kess’ Cozy Music Corner #10: Samm Henshaw

Struggling to find that new artist to fall in love with? Fear not, our contributor Kess Leung is here with the latest and greatest musical recommendations of each week. In this edition, Kess highlights British-Nigerian Soul/Pop singer Samm Henshaw.

British-Nigerian artist Iniabasi Samuel Henshaw, known professionally as Samm Henshaw, has been releasing music in his unique soul-pop-gospel style for a little while now. The feel-good singer has been co-signed by big names in the industry such as Chance the Rapper and James Bay, a tell-tale sign of his success. That has been brought forth by the passion he has for his craft. Still performing at his local church every Sunday, as he has been since a young age, Samm has not forgotten his roots, resulting in a precious nostalgic quality to his work.

Soaking his voice in a layered huskiness, Samm’s rawness and low pitch carries the message of tumultuous love

‘Broke’, arguably his most popular track, was released in 2018. “But I can cut down on my sleep, give you what you need. Take time and make time, girl, I can stop procrastinating, oh. Be a little more prepared, show you that I care. I love you, I swear, girl, oh.” A rustic feel surrounds the jazzy and up-beat soul-infused pop song. Soaking his voice in a layered huskiness, Samm’s rawness and low pitch carries the message of tumultuous love, telling a story that is both hypnotizing and relatable to the listener.

Incorporating influences from his lifelong devotion to the church, the track oozes soul, delivering his impactful gospel sermon in a compelling manner.

There is also an element of cheekiness in Samm’s storytelling, evident in the South Londoner’s track ‘Church’, featuring EARTHGANG, an American hip-hop duo. “Papa said to be the man, best keep your word until the final days. Said if you sign up, you’ll be covered, see my church don’t take no holidays. He said I’ll drop my anchor in the storm until your tears leave the waves. Don’t walk these streets looking for beef, cause hell’s an oven with a cold flame.” Incorporating influences from his lifelong devotion to the church, the track oozes soul, delivering his impactful gospel sermon in a compelling manner. It is energetic, striking and moving (physically and emotionally), as you find yourself moving along to the heartwarming melody. The listener instantly gravitates towards the music, regardless of religion.

the balance between playful and pensive is still achieved through the bouncy instrumental that accompanies the singer’s gritty vocals.

The main focus of Samm’s music is love, whether through through faith or experience, and the singer never fails to communicate a warming, soulful sentiment. Love is a complicated thing by nature, and the questioning of this emotion is something most of us go through at some point in our lives. In his 2018 single ‘How does it feel’, Samm weaves through a web of emotions, daring to question the validity and pureness of love, and whether it is something that is truly profound or just skin-deep. “It goes timelines, swipe right, deep like five time. Don’t know what it sounds like, but someone told me it’s a little Marvin with some candlelight. A little ocean on the weekend with a can of sprite, I mean a loving wife oh love is such a mystery, I’m so perplexed by all the things my eyes have let me see. People think that love is things like physicality when in reality, It’s meant to hold you down like Gravity, how does it feel to be loved? How does it feel to be loved?” While the song discusses a topic that is thought-provoking, the balance between playful and pensive is still achieved through the bouncy instrumental that accompanies the singer’s gritty vocals. This hypnotic combination forms a song that is hard to skip and that engages listeners on the first listen.

An artist that seems to effortlessly showcase his talents time after time, Samm Henshaw’s ability to swoon the audience through his feel-good jams is remarkable, and his songs are often guaranteed to brighten your day. Perfect for this coming season, his music is a must-add for your summer playlist. Allow yourself to get lost in his energy and synergize with his music, to create a memorable summer full of nostalgic and memorable experiences.

