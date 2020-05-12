Winner Announced: Union Development Officer – Madeleine Fox

Madeleine Fox has been elected as your new Union Development Officer for 2020/21. Impact caught up with Madeleine to discuss how she’s celebrating her new role and what she is excited for going forward.

What are you most looking forward to in your role?

I’m most looking forward to cracking on with my manifesto but also finally meeting the team of officers. We’ve all supported each other through campaigns so it will be great to meet each other. Then it’s time to start enacting the change the SU needs. I have been dreaming of these (literally!) for weeks now so I’m elated to be able to start soon.

What was the highlight of your campaign?

Best part of campaigning was definitely realising how much support I had from people – from all different corners of the uni, that I didn’t even know would support me! I have been left flabbergasted. It’s amazing! Ooh and discovering TikTok!

The late nights and early mornings have been challenging but the support kept me going.

Were there any aspects of campaigning that you found challenging?

You get so side-tracked by beautiful messages from people and watching campaign videos that completing what you set out to do in the day takes longer than expected. So, the late nights and early mornings have been challenging but the support kept me going. It all paid off so was definitely worth it!

How will you be celebrating?

With a massive bottle of prosecco and Zoom with my closest friends. Mum also made me my favourite dessert, so I’ll be nomming away on that!

I can’t wait to become connected with the student body and start achieving the things that they want us to do.

What are three words you’d use to describe the kind of Student’s Union you would like to see going forward?

Transparent, open and trustworthy, and as for the students – I can’t wait to become connected with the student body and start achieving the things that they want us to do.

Madeleine Fox won the election after winning the first and final round of counting with a total of 1,071 votes .

The rest of the election results breakdown can be found here.

Lauren McGaun

Featured image courtesy of Mia Haffety.