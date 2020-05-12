Winner Announced: Women*’s Officer – Kiitan Abel-Ajala

Kiitan Abel-Ajala has been elected as your new Women*’s Officer for 2020/21. Impact caught up with Kiitan to discuss how she’s celebrating her new role and what she is excited for going forward.

What are you most looking forward to in your role?

I didn’t expect to win so I am currently just excited about everything. The socials, my team, the impact we’ll have. Everything!

What was the highlight of your campaign?

I would say the highlight was writing my manifesto. Not just because it was the only thing out there but also because writing it opened my eyes to what I could really give through this role.

I was very occupied during the election period and I guess that was the main challenge.

Were there any aspects of aspects of campaigning or the process in general that you found challenging?

As I mentioned earlier, my campaign was just my manifesto. I was very occupied during the election period and I guess that was the main challenge. I hoped my manifesto spoke for itself.

What is the first policy/program from your manifesto that you plan to implement into university life?

I am definitely looking forward to implementing the workshop events as I believe those programs will create the foundational strength needed for healing, confidence, action and so much more!

My birthday is later this week and my friends have decided that we merge the two.

How will you be celebrating your new role?

K: My birthday is later this week and my friends have decided that we merge the two. However, I am apparently not involved in the planning and as a result, can unfortunately not answer this question accurately. Friends are amazing.

Kiitan Abel-Ajala won the election after winning the first and final round of counting with a total of 395 votes.

The full election results breakdown can be found here.

Isabelle Raikes

Image courtesy of Mia Haffety.

