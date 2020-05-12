Winner Announced: Sports Officer – Josie Jessop

Josie Jessop has been elected as your new Sports Officer for 2020/21. Josie was declared the winner after winning three rounds of voting with 865 votes. Impact caught up with Josie to ask her a few questions.

What are you most looking forward to in your role?

Building on my manifesto points and giving UoN the Varsity it deserves.

What was the highlight of your campaign?

Seeing and speaking to people who I haven’t spoken to in a really long time come together and support my campaign. It has made me realise I really do have the best people in my life.

Were there any aspects of campaigning you found challenging?

With it all being online it was challenging. My campaign manager and I had to think of new and inventive ways to campaign and that was difficult.

How will you be celebrating?

Facetiming everyone special in my life and saying THANK YOU!

I’d love to say, thank you so so so so much, it means an awful lot to me and I am very grateful.

What’s the first thing you’re going to do in your role?

Hopefully, get people back into sport and support clubs following COVID19. Then I will look to giving people the Varsity they deserve.

Is there anything you’d like to say to the people who voted for you?

Emily Casey

Featured image courtesy of Nina Sasha.

