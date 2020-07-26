Is It Our Responsibility Not To Travel Abroad This Summer?

Since the 4th July there has been no longer a ban on non-essential travel abroad from the UK, meaning that there is now potential to go on the holiday we have all been craving after being stuck in our houses for the majority of 2020.

This news was, unsurprisingly, met with a mixed response – some people were ecstatic that they wouldn’t be missing out on their summer holiday plans. Other people, however, were more cautious, considering the risks of travelling abroad this summer. These risks are pretty obvious – not only could you catch coronavirus whilst visiting a foreign country, but due to the UK currently having higher coronavirus rates than the majority of other countries, there is the risk that people may travel abroad and spread coronavirus to the residents of another country.

This may be done unknowingly, as you can carry the virus even if you display no symptoms. This may cause a second wave for the country you travel to, who have likely already been through their own lockdown just as we have, and come out of the other side of it, only to be forced back in to it due to tourists.

The tourists would be blamed, and labelled as ‘selfish’ for travelling here

There would be outrage if it was the other way round – if the UK had recovered from the coronavirus and everything was completely back to normal, and then tourists from other countries came into the UK and caused a second wave. The tourists would be blamed, and labelled as ‘selfish’ for travelling here.

Being able to travel abroad is a luxury, rather than a necessity – even though this is frequently forgotten. As travel abroad becomes easier and cheaper, it is the norm for many families to travel abroad every single year, if not multiple times a year, but it hasn’t always been that way.

Giving up your holiday abroad for one year is a very small ask when you consider that it may save lives

Many families still cannot afford to go abroad every year. Therefore, giving up your holiday abroad for one year is a very small ask when you consider that it may save lives. There is always next year, which isn’t a long time to wait at all. Furthermore, a lot of travel companies are not offering refunds, but instead they are offering the option to cancel your holiday for 2020, and re-book it for 2021. This may be a better option than going this year, and still gives you something to look forward to.

There are also many holiday destinations within the UK which could substitute a holiday abroad this year. Seaside destinations such as Cornwall, Norfolk and Dorset, and National Parks such as the Lake District and the Peak District, are all very popular destinations within the UK. With the increase of travelling abroad, the charm of a British seaside holiday has been lost slightly. Consider revisiting the location in the UK you used to go on holiday with your family as a child, or going for a beach day with your friends.

There are many places in the UK where you can have an equally good time – you just might not get quite as much of a tan!

The UK tourism industry has suffered just as much as international tourism lately, and it needs our support. Going abroad isn’t the only option for a holiday, and there are many places in the UK where you can have an equally good time – you just might not get quite as much of a tan!

However, if you are planning to travel abroad, that is your own personal decision, and you have the right to do so, seeing as the government have declared it safe to do so. As long as you follow the rules, such as wearing a face mask on the plane, while in shops and public areas, and quarantining for 14 days once you return to the UK -if the country that you have gone to requires that- then there should be no issue with you travelling abroad this summer.

The past few months have been so difficult for everyone in the UK, from being stuck in our houses, to working from home, to home-schooling children, I think we all deserve a holiday! Sometimes, a change in location is essential for our mental health and provides a break from our houses which have been very stressful environments lately. So, if you have ruled out a holiday within the UK, and are desperate to go abroad despite the risks, then that is your own personal decision.

The travel industry has suffered greatly during the past few months, with many airlines and hotels shutting down. If people don’t start travelling soon, then even more airlines may go bankrupt and the travel industry may be broken beyond repair. It will benefit financially from people going on holiday this summer, so from an economical point of view it is essential for people to travel abroad this summer, to avoid more people losing their jobs.

Everyone loves some seaside nostalgia and you may not have experienced a UK seaside holiday since your childhood

Whether you decide to go abroad this summer is entirely your own personal decision. As long as you are aware of the risks, and are willing to quarantine for 14 days if it is necessary, then it is your decision whether to take the risk.

Personally, I would advise a holiday within the UK, as many of the amazing holiday destinations in the UK have been forgotten, and everyone loves some seaside nostalgia, and you may not have experienced a UK seaside holiday since your childhood. The UK travel industry also needs support! Regardless of what you decide to do, have a lovely summer, and if you do miss out on going abroad this year, just remember that there’s always next year.

Gemma Cockrell

Featured image courtesy of Kelly Russo via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

