The Curtain Call (Season 1) – ‘Cinnamon Tea’

Daisy Forster

Daisy meets with Beth Carter, Beth White and Ace Edwards, the team behind the Nottingham New Theatre’s latest film production, ‘Cinnamon Tea‘

‘Cinnamon Tea’ will be broadcast on the Nottingham New Theatre’s YouTube channel on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at 7pm, as part of their ongoing online quarantine season.

Daisy Forster

Featured image courtesy of Daisy Forster, Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of www.royaltyfree-music.com

Did you know we’re now on iTunes? Check out all your fave podcasts here. or more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!