New Food Spots In Notts

Alice Nott

Bored of eating in or have a little bit of your weekly budget left to spare, what’s more enjoyable than going out for a bite to eat or lovely drink in town? The new academic year is also a great chance to try a new and unique spot. Here is a restaurant, bar, and café guide for you to enjoy during your foodie adventures!

If you needed any more reason to go, the menu is largely vegetarian with plenty of vegan options

Vi-va

Vi-Va is a new restaurant located in Lace Market. It incorporates Indian street food with tapas style dining, where instead of one big Balti you have lots of little dishes to share and try. The dishes range from £4.50 to £6.50, so dining out shouldn’t cost you more than any of the other lovely restaurants in Lace Market. If you needed any more reason to go, the menu is largely vegetarian with plenty of vegan options, meaning it can be enjoyed by all! You can book a table by calling 01159982541 or check out the Facebook page where you can send a message to book a table.

Dirty Berty’s

Named for D.H. Lawrence (our University of Nottingham alumni and famous Nottingham author), Dirty Berty’s is – to put it simply – a bar with character. Designed in homage to the Speakeasy of prohibition America, the 1920s theme can transport you back to the time of the flapper girls. The bar lets you book tables and is laid out in a booth style format, so is a good place to go for a drink during a pandemic. To book a table for evening drinks you can visit their website www.dirtybertys.co.uk .

If you don’t want to splash out for a full afternoon tea, they offer a range of cakes that can be enjoyed with a good cuppa

Hounds Gate Teahouse

Located round the corner from Nottingham Square in Hound’s Gate, Hound’s Gate Teahouse is a great place to splash out for a fancy afternoon tea if family are visiting (and hopefully paying!). The teas – presented on a traditional cake stand – offer everything from finger sandwiches to scones. If you don’t want to splash out for a full afternoon tea, they offer a range of cakes that can be enjoyed with a good cuppa. Open from 11am to 4pm and with the ability to book, it is a great spot for an afternoon out in Notts.

