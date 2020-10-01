Walk-In Covid-19 Testing Centre Set Up On Campus

Emily Preston

In a move by the University to try keep students safe and campuses open, a new walk in Covid-19 testing centre has opened on University Park, next to the Hugh Stewart and Cripps Hall Car Park.

With students returning to both University and school this September, Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp rise. Last week, it was reported that the UK daily cases have risen by a quarter on average and whilst efforts to curb the rise have been undertaken, the cases are still climbing.

The University of Nottingham, however, have taken a multitude of actions to ensure safety on campus for their students. Not only are lectures pre-recorded online and in-person seminar groups reduced, but since the 28th of September, a testing site was put in place on campus that students, staff and members of the local community are able to visit to get a test if they are showing symptoms.

If a housemate tests positive, the rest of that student house is also required to isolate for 14 days

Students are able to book tests at the site either by going on the NHS website or by calling 119. Swabs are free and available to any students with symptoms, no matter how mild. You can access the site either by bike or foot and it is only a 23 minute walk from the popular second and third year student housing location, Lenton. Those being tested are required to practice good hygiene, social distancing, and wear face coverings whilst travelling to and from the test centre. If a housemate tests positive, the rest of that student house is also required to isolate for 14 days.

The University of Nottingham has reminded students via Moodle, that if they have a high temperature, a new contagious cough, or a loss of smell or taste that they will need to isolate for at least 10 days and get a test. The test centre may take up to 48 hours for results to be confirmed and it may take up to 72 hours to receive results from a test at home.

Featured image courtesy of Governor Tom Wolf on Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

