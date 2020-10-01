Travel Opportunities at the University of Nottingham

Charlotte Smith

On the elventh day of freshers, Impact gave to me… travel opportunities available in Nottingham.

For months now holidays have been cancelled, plans have been ruined and the constantly changing quarantine rules have led to travel seeming a far-off possibility for many of us. If you missed out on the ‘gap yah’ experience, don’t worry, as the university offers plenty of options for you to don your elephant-printed trousers and see the world too…

Current restrictions have meant that for new students, particularly those arriving from abroad and facing a two-week quarantine on arrival, this could be a lonely time. Being inside for so long has meant that many of us are longing to stretch our legs and let off some steam. The rules are definitely necessary and important, but they don’t mean you can’t see the world. Whether you’ve backpacked the world or never travelled before, university is not a bad place to find an opportunity to explore.

Travel Soc is a great way of discovering new places

The University of Nottingham is often described as a global university and it is the first UK University to have founded an overseas campus, in Malaysia in 2000. This was followed by a campus in China in 2004. Staff and students come from over 150 countries, with the University of Nottingham having a huge international student community.

The Global Buddies scheme in particular organises international students arriving in Nottingham a student buddy to be a point of contact and a helping hand. The scheme also runs events throughout the year (some virtually/some in groups of six!) for those involved to make friends with UK and international students alike.

In terms of Societies, Travel Soc is a great way of discovering new places. This year, there are plans to hopefully go on trips around the UK to places including Snowdonia, London and Oxford. For international students especially, this is a great way to explore the UK further and find some beautiful places, while making some friends along the way.

The university-wide study abroad programme allows you to study at any of the 36 partner universities, or at the China and Malaysia campuses

For UK students wanting to stretch their legs, the majority of degrees offer a chance to study abroad, I can confirm first-hand that studying abroad is one of the best things you can do during your degree. It gives you the chance to meet people across the world, experience a different education system and broadens your horizons and independence even further. The university-wide study abroad programme allows you to study at any of the 36 partner universities, or at the China and Malaysia campuses.

While options vary depending on your course, there are options across the world. I studied at Oregon State University in the USA for the first half of my second year and haven’t stopped talking about it since. While the scheme is competitive and requires good grades (a 2:1 in first year, I’m afraid!), it’s a hugely rewarding experience. Although maybe don’t pick the USA if you’re a fixture of the drinking scene as the over 21 drinking age comes as a shock…

Of course, one final option remains for those bitten by the travel bug. Whether you’re a UK student or an international one: write for Impact’s travel section!

Charlotte Smith

Featured image courtesy of Elvis Kennedy via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image courtesy of Jo Christian Oterhals via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Travel, follow us on Instagram and Facebook. If you would like to write for us, drop us an email at lifestyle@impactnottingham.com