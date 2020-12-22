Ski-Chic: Outfits For Hitting The Slopes!

Lucy Tombs

Ski in style this winter with the hottest trends for this upcoming ski season! After the year we have had, I hope lots of people will be going on a well-deserved skiing holiday whether that be in January or sadly later. Whether that be with family or friends, in France or Germany; be sure to check out some of the stylish trends below when putting together your looks!

Streetwear on the slopes:

This year streetwear is hitting the slopes! Bomber jackets and puffer style coats are totally trending right now. Think block colours, think neon, think orange, all perfect for layering! Orange is the colour that is going to be taking over this ski season, just take a look at websites like Superdry, North Face, and ASOS and you’ll already see this trend sneaking in. Balance out all of this brightness with black or white ski pants for the perfect outfit. This style is sure to get you noticed when you’re whizzing down the slopes but will also keep you extremely cosy!

Figure flattering:

Just because skiwear is meant to keep you insulated, doesn’t mean that it has to be unflattering. That’s a realisation that is currently on the minds of brands making this year’s stylish ski clothes. Belts are making a big comeback in the skiing world. These help to cinch in the waist to create the perfect hourglass figure! The market is also flooding with skiwear-meets-slim-wear and we’re all here for it! Bootcut and high waisted skiing pants are going to be huge this ski season according to Net-A-Porter, with clothing emulating this sought after look.

Also, with this new trend taking over curve/plus-sized sections of many clothing brands, these styles will be available to all so that everyone can feel their best this ski season.

Retro 80s:

Whilst the 80s has disappeared from many aspects of fashion, its appearance in the skiing world has been ever present during the past year. The classic and colourful 80s jumpsuit began its popularity last year and is continuing into this season. Just take a look at some celeb’s favourite styles and you will see why these jumpsuits are coming full circle. They allow for a bit of creativity when forming your look as they are colourful, fun and so retro! If you look back on photos of celebrities skiing in the 80s, you’ll find tonnes of style inspiration from the likes of Cher and Princess Diana. Make a statement on the slopes and sport a neon, patterned, ski suit this winter.

Whilst they are super stylish, they are also high-performance due to their functionality as they protect you from damaging reflected light.

New style goggles:

Holographic lenses for goggles are going to be really popular this ski season. Whilst they are super stylish, they are also high-performance due to their functionality as they protect you from damaging reflected light. This is a great unisex style this season and will suit everyone!

Another upcoming trend is tortoiseshell, which has made a huge comeback over the past year. Giving us the 90s vibes that we have all been loving, tortoiseshell rimmed goggles are set to be a big trend this season.

So, get hitting the slopes in style!

Featured image courtesy of Barney Moss via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here.

