To Dress Up Or To Not Dress Up? A Christmas Day Dilemma

Amrit Virdi

A Christmas day like none we would have experienced before, true 2020 style, Christmas this year will be another day inside. Yet the biggest dilemma of the day every year is the age-old question – do you stay in your pyjamas or go all out for the festivities?

After a year stuck inside, we may as well make being locked in that little bit more glamorous!

Instagram quite frankly portrays the highlight reels of everyone’s lives. So, when lying on your sofa at the end of Christmas Day scrolling through Instagram after consuming a humongous roast dinner and a delicious dessert, you are confronted with hundreds of photos of people in full glam. From the mirror-ball-like glitter dresses to the shirts and ties and the red lipstick with smoky eyes, it’s evident that people do take the opportunity to get outrageously dressed up. And who can blame them; after the tumultuous year that 2020 has been, this year’s festivities are not one to be taken for granted. After a year stuck inside, we may as well make being locked in that little bit more glamorous!

However, Christmas doesn’t have to be confined to a Hollywood dress code. Especially this year, the festivities really are about taking the time to appreciate those around you, and luckily this can be done from the comfort of your pyjamas! With plenty of brands offering matching sets, it can also be an opportunity for the whole family to be matching for the day, a tradition which me and my sisters have followed in the past. Comfort does not have to be sacrificed for style. After all, eating your bodyweight in roast potatoes is much easier done in pyjama bottoms or a Christmas jumper and leggings than in a bodycon Oh Polly dress.

With the mess that 2020 has been, making the most of the day through a bit of glamour will liven anyone’s spirits!

Considering this, especially in 2020 where most of us have been living in loungewear and messy buns, making that bit of extra effort or even having multiple outfit changes throughout the day may help you get into the festive spirit more, and can offer a welcome change after a year of trackies and hoodies. Starting the day in festive pyjamas before getting dressed up for dinner (and of course for those essential Instagram pictures) before changing into a cozy Christmas jumper and joggers allows you to get the best of both worlds.

Whilst Christmas of course isn’t about the style, adding a festive flair, whether it be by Christmas themed pyjamas or going full out in a dress and heels, is a nice touch to make the day as special as it can be in these uncertain times. With the mess that 2020 has been, making the most of the day through a bit of glamour will liven anyone’s spirits!

Featured image courtesy of Ted Silveira via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here.

