Biscoff Recipes For Any Occasion

Catherine Conyard

For many of us, the taste of Biscoff is a nostalgic one. It may remind you of childhood trips to the hairdressers and stealing the Biscoff cookie that came with your mother’s coffee. That crunchy bite followed by the distinctive caramel-like flavour which melts in your mouth, makes it hard to forget.

It is no surprise then, that the brand has developed a kind of cult following with all of their products, including their famous Biscoff cookie butter, becoming extremely popular.

Combining the love of Biscoff with the other love that has developed since social distancing: baking, I have devised three Biscoff recipes. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or an impressive dessert to serve to your family for a special occasion, all these recipes will certainly satisfy any sweet Biscoff cravings you may have.

Biscoff Cookie Dough Bites

This no-bake recipe is the perfect snack to have with a coffee or to wrap up as a delightful homemade gift.

Ingredients:

Cookie Dough:

115g Stork Butter or similar

50g Granulated Sugar

100g Light Brown Sugar

30ml Milk or dairy free alternative

1tsp Vanilla Extract

60g Biscoff Spread

150g Plain Flour

80g Chocolate Chips (Any type of chocolate you prefer)

Topping:

50g Biscoff Spread

120g Chocolate (any type of chocolate you prefer)

4 Biscoff cookies

Method:

Mix the butter, granulated and light brown sugar in a bowl Add the milk and vanilla essence, then stir Add the Biscoff spread and mix Stir in the plain flour and chocolate chips The mixture should then look like cookie dough and have a wet and tacky texture Use a spoon to make the dough into small balls. The size is entirely dependant on how big you want to make them! Place them on a baking sheet and leave them in the freezer for 30 mins Whilst you are waiting melt the chocolate and Biscoff spread together to make the topping and crush the four Biscoff cookies in a sandwich bag Once you have taken the cookie dough out of the freezer, it should be easier to roll them into smoother balls Dip the balls into the melted chocolate, place them back onto the baking sheet and sprinkle with the crushed Bischof cookies Place them back in the freezer for another 10 minutes and they will then be ready to eat and enjoy Keep in the fridge

Biscoff Cheesecake

This recipe is completely inspired by my housemate who made this for a house dinner party we held during lockdown and it was definitely a crowd pleaser. Even for those who are not massive cheesecake fans, it could possibly result in being converted into a cheesecake obsessive.

Ingredients:

Biscuit Base:

250g Biscoff Cookies

70g Stork Butter or similar

Cheescake:

500g Cream Cheese

50g Caster Sugar

1tsp Vanilla Extract

240g Biscoff Spread

300ml Double Cream

Topping:

100g Biscoff Spread

4 Biscoff Cookies

1 Biscoff Cookie

Method:

Crush the Biscoff cookies and melt the butter, mix these together Pour the mixture into a cake tin, pressing t down to form your base and leaving it to one side Take the cream cheese, caster sugar vanilla extract and mix them together in a bowl Add the Biscoff spread and pour in the double cream and beat this until smooth Pour the mixture onto the biscuit base and leave it in the fridge for a minimum of 6 hours For the topping, melt the Biscoff spread and pour onto the cheesecake spreading it evenly Crush the 4 Biscoff cookies and sprinkle them around the edge and then place the final cookie in the middle for decoration

Biscoff Flapjacks

This recipe takes the traditional flapjack and turns it into something special. Be prepared for them to disappear from the cake tin immediately!

Ingredients:

Flapjacks:

150g Stork Butter or similar

150g Biscoff Spread

60g Light Brown Sugar

150g Golden Syrup

300g Rolled Oats

Topping:

250g Chocolate (Any type of chocolate you prefer)

60g Biscoff Spread

Method:

Mix the butter, Biscoff spread, light brown sugar and golden syrup in a pan over the hob on a low heat until melted Add the oats and stir until they are fully covered Pour the mixture into a baking tray, making sure that it is spread nice and evenly Bake them in the oven for 20-25 minutes at 160°C Once out the oven, leave to cool and begin melting the chocolate for the topping When the flapjack is cool enough pour the melted chocolate over the flapjack, making sure it is smooth and spread evenly Melt the Biscoff spread and drizzle over the top Let it set in the fridge for around 1 hour and then cut it up and enjoy! Keep in the fridge

Featured image courtesy of Catherine Conyard.

Article image courtesy of Anfal Shamsudeen via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made.

