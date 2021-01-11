Biscoff Recipes For Any Occasion

Catherine Conyard
For many of us, the taste of Biscoff is a nostalgic one. It may remind you of childhood trips to the hairdressers and stealing the Biscoff cookie that came with your mother’s coffee. That crunchy bite followed by the distinctive caramel-like flavour which melts in your mouth, makes it hard to forget.
It is no surprise then, that the brand has developed a kind of cult following with all of their products, including their famous Biscoff cookie butter, becoming extremely popular.
Combining the love of Biscoff with the other love that has developed since social distancing: baking, I have devised three Biscoff recipes. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or an impressive dessert to serve to your family for a special occasion, all these recipes will certainly satisfy any sweet Biscoff cravings you may have.
Biscoff Cookie Dough Bites
This no-bake recipe is the perfect snack to have with a coffee or to wrap up as a delightful homemade gift.
Ingredients:
Cookie Dough:
- 115g Stork Butter or similar
- 50g Granulated Sugar
- 100g Light Brown Sugar
- 30ml Milk or dairy free alternative
- 1tsp Vanilla Extract
- 60g Biscoff Spread
- 150g Plain Flour
- 80g Chocolate Chips (Any type of chocolate you prefer)
Topping:
- 50g Biscoff Spread
- 120g Chocolate (any type of chocolate you prefer)
- 4 Biscoff cookies
Method:
- Mix the butter, granulated and light brown sugar in a bowl
- Add the milk and vanilla essence, then stir
- Add the Biscoff spread and mix
- Stir in the plain flour and chocolate chips
- The mixture should then look like cookie dough and have a wet and tacky texture
- Use a spoon to make the dough into small balls. The size is entirely dependant on how big you want to make them! Place them on a baking sheet and leave them in the freezer for 30 mins
- Whilst you are waiting melt the chocolate and Biscoff spread together to make the topping and crush the four Biscoff cookies in a sandwich bag
- Once you have taken the cookie dough out of the freezer, it should be easier to roll them into smoother balls
- Dip the balls into the melted chocolate, place them back onto the baking sheet and sprinkle with the crushed Bischof cookies
- Place them back in the freezer for another 10 minutes and they will then be ready to eat and enjoy
- Keep in the fridge
Biscoff Cheesecake
This recipe is completely inspired by my housemate who made this for a house dinner party we held during lockdown and it was definitely a crowd pleaser. Even for those who are not massive cheesecake fans, it could possibly result in being converted into a cheesecake obsessive.
Ingredients:
Biscuit Base:
- 250g Biscoff Cookies
- 70g Stork Butter or similar
Cheescake:
- 500g Cream Cheese
- 50g Caster Sugar
- 1tsp Vanilla Extract
- 240g Biscoff Spread
- 300ml Double Cream
Topping:
- 100g Biscoff Spread
- 4 Biscoff Cookies
- 1 Biscoff Cookie
Method:
- Crush the Biscoff cookies and melt the butter, mix these together
- Pour the mixture into a cake tin, pressing t down to form your base and leaving it to one side
- Take the cream cheese, caster sugar vanilla extract and mix them together in a bowl
- Add the Biscoff spread and pour in the double cream and beat this until smooth
- Pour the mixture onto the biscuit base and leave it in the fridge for a minimum of 6 hours
- For the topping, melt the Biscoff spread and pour onto the cheesecake spreading it evenly
- Crush the 4 Biscoff cookies and sprinkle them around the edge and then place the final cookie in the middle for decoration
Biscoff Flapjacks
This recipe takes the traditional flapjack and turns it into something special. Be prepared for them to disappear from the cake tin immediately!
Ingredients:
Flapjacks:
- 150g Stork Butter or similar
- 150g Biscoff Spread
- 60g Light Brown Sugar
- 150g Golden Syrup
- 300g Rolled Oats
Topping:
- 250g Chocolate (Any type of chocolate you prefer)
- 60g Biscoff Spread
Method:
- Mix the butter, Biscoff spread, light brown sugar and golden syrup in a pan over the hob on a low heat until melted
- Add the oats and stir until they are fully covered
- Pour the mixture into a baking tray, making sure that it is spread nice and evenly
- Bake them in the oven for 20-25 minutes at 160°C
- Once out the oven, leave to cool and begin melting the chocolate for the topping
- When the flapjack is cool enough pour the melted chocolate over the flapjack, making sure it is smooth and spread evenly
- Melt the Biscoff spread and drizzle over the top
- Let it set in the fridge for around 1 hour and then cut it up and enjoy!
- Keep in the fridge
