CompTIA Network+: Is It The Best Entry-Level Certification in IT Infrastructure?

This article is brought to you by Rapidas Group

As you advance your career, you may want to progress along the same path by engaging in proactive training that targets marketable skills across different sectors.

By then, you will have known that networking and security are some of the most popular domains in IT today. But the biggest question is, how should you advance your IT infrastructure career using an industry-recognized credential? In this post, let’s discuss the details of the CompTIA Network+ certification and what its entire learning path brings. Have you ever considered working as a network administrator? Here’s how to put the best foot forward during job interviews.

https://www.certbolt.com/comptia-a-plus-exam-dumps

What Is CompTIA?

CompTIA is a globally recognized nonprofit association that recognizes information technology skills using its vendor-neutral badges. This organization focuses on certifying technical knowledge to help students fulfill their dreams by taking on specific roles at different levels. Since developing the first professional certification in 1993, CompTIA has accredited over 2 million students across the globe.

https://www.prepaway.com/comptia-a-plus-certification-exams.html

Which Badges Do They Offer?

The professional CompTIA credentials are categorized according to a certain skillset. This creates four excellent tracks that focus on definite IT skills. They include the Core, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Additional Professional badges. The Core certifications are one of the most popular selections that validate the knowledge of foundational IT concepts including networking, security, cloud computing, and hardware. Here, you will find the ITF+, A+, Network+, and Security+ credentials.

http://www.examcollection.net

What Is CompTIA Network+ Exam?

Starters view the A+ badge as the perfect starting point in many job roles. However, if you have an IT background and don’t see the need to validate your baseline skills, you can jump straight to the Network+ and its related assessment coded N10-007. This exam is geared towards IT nerds with a minimum of nine months of IT experience in a recognized role.

https://www.certbolt.com/comptia-security-plus-exam-dumps

To ace this accreditation, you must be well-versed in troubleshooting basic wireless and wired devices, managing security concepts, network topologies, media, and networking technologies. Overall, the CompTIA Network+ certification holders are well-regarded in the modern IT landscape, with such accreditation fast becoming a requirement for a variety of job roles. Dell, Intel, RICOH, and HP are some of the biggest brands that employ the Network+ knowledge.

https://www.prepaway.com/comptia-network-plus-certification-exams.html

What’s on Your CompTIA Network+ Test?

You will qualify for the Network+ badge by satisfying all the requirements as highlighted on the certification page. This includes gaining at least 9 months of industry experience in a networking role. The Network+ N10-007 assessment contains performance-based, drag & drop, and multiple-choice questions to assess candidates on basic networking and security concepts. In addition, this exam emphasizes the knowledge of troubleshooting IT concepts for mobile devices, security, operating systems, and networks.

https://www.certbolt.com/comptia-network-plus-exam-dumps

Conclusion

Whether you want to make a career switch or just graduated from a local school, obtaining the CompTIA Network+ certification makes absolute sense in all career aspects. This learning path is meant to empower your IT skills by giving you the best opportunities at the entry level. Complete your training today and design functional networks that will earn you recognition in any company.

This article is brought to you by Rapidas Group

Feature image courtesy of John Schnobrich via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.