Pancake Day Recipes

Lucy Tombs

Pancake Day is right around the corner (February 16th) and the likelihood of you being able to go to your favourite brunch stop to celebrate is minimal. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the best breakfast food from the comfort of your own home!

I’ve compiled three of my much-loved pancake recipes, including options for those of us who are vegan, so that this year we can all become pancake connoisseurs.

Cinnamon swirl pancakes

The perfect breakfast combo has finally been achieved! Combining a cinnamon swirl and a pancake has created a breakfast (or dessert) that you need to try. This delicious recipe will yield you five scrumptious pancakes, but feel free to double up and make the ultimate pancake stack.

Ingredients:

175g self-raising flour

½ tbsp golden caster sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 egg

20g melted unsalted butter

70ml milk

1 ½ tbsp light brown sugar

½ tbsp maple syrup

½ tbsp vegetable oil

Method:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, caster sugar, cinnamon and salt until combined. Then add your egg, milk and ½ of the butter and whisk until smooth. In a separate bowl, mix together the maple syrup, brown sugar and the remaining butter. Then transfer this mixture into a squeezy bottle or piping bag. Add your oil to a pan on medium heat. Add 3 tbsp of the pancake mixture to the pan. Using the bottled sugar-syrup mixture, pipe a swirl onto your pancake. Allow pancake to cook on the first side until bubbles appear on top, and then flip. Continue to cook for another 2-3 mins. To serve, I would recommend drizzling some cream cheese frosting on top for the total cinnamon swirl taste!

3 Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Not only is it fun to try out new recipes, but this one will not disappoint, and its only got 3 ingredients!

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas

2 eggs

1 tsp baking powder

Optional: (45g organic oats)

Method:

Mash together your ripe bananas in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together your eggs. Add your mashed bananas, baking powder and optional oats to your whisked eggs and mix together until well-combined. Preheat a non-stick pan, or melt some reduced fat butter in a pan, on medium heat. Spoon the mixture onto your pan to the desired size and allow to cook for a few minutes on one side before flipping to cook the other side. To serve I recommend drizzling your pancakes with honey and topping with raspberries for a sweet, healthy treat.

Fluffy Chocolate Chip Vegan Pancakes

We should all be able to participate in the joy that is Pancake Day. These vegan pancakes are so delicious and are the perfect morning pick me up. Feel free to make substitutions for different vegan alternatives, I have simply used my preferences.

Ingredients:

150g self-raising flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

½ tbsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp caster sugar or coconut sugar

200ml Almond milk (or any other plant-based milk)

½ tbsp vegetable oil

90g vegan chocolate chips (optional: extra for topping)

Method:

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, salt, sugar, baking powder and vanilla until combined. Slowly stir in you plant-based milk until the mixture turns into a smooth batter. Fold in your chocolate chips so that they are evenly dispersed. Heat up the oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Add the batter into the pan until desired size has been reached (allow room for expansion). Cook mixture for 3 mins on each side, flipping when the surface of the pancake bubbles. To serve, I recommend topping your stack with sliced banana and extra chocolate chips.

Featured image courtesy of Fa Barboza via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

Article image 1 courtesy of Ram HO ?? via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made.

Article image 2 courtesy of Yusuf Yassir via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made.

Article image 3 courtesy of American Heritage Chocolate via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made.

