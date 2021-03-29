Featuring You – Episode 2

Impact Features

Join Impact’s Features team as they catch up with Rachel Elphick, winner of our Article of the Month award and meme historian extraordinaire! You can check out Rachel’s winning article here.

Featured image courtesy of Isabelle Raikes and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of: https://www.purple-planet.com/

