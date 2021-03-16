Meet the Candidates 2021: Amba Gooden for Sports Officer

Aidan Hall

Amba Gooden is running in the 2021 SU elections for the role of Sports Officer. Impact’s Aidan caught up with Amba to ask her a few questions.

What do you think makes you a good fit for this role?

My University experience has provided me with a range of skills, such as leadership and communication which I can apply to fulfil this role.

Sport is such an important part of my life and to give that experience to others would be a privilege

I am the only candidate with first-hand experience of the troubles sports clubs have experienced this year, therefore I have a deep understanding of how to support them. I have been a part of almost every Sport based programme that the University offers, meaning I understand all the various levels offered and can use this to encourage all students to get involved in sport at UoN.

Why did you run for the role of Sports Officer?

Since First year I knew I wanted to run for Sports Officer. Sport is such an important part of my life and to give that experience to others would be a privilege. I have a very altruistic mind set, and this role allows me to use this to be a voice for all students.

Sports clubs have been some of the hardest hit societies during COVID-19, how do you intend to work with the university and the SU to get sport played as fast as possible as we emerge from lockdown?

Being President of the Netball Club, I have had first-hand experience of having to act quickly in reaction to the COVID-19 rules. I want to make sure I support clubs fully in their return, as this year there hasn’t been enough support with COVID-19, I would do this through increased communication and help with Sponsorship and Welfare.

Many students feel that they cannot afford the price of playing university sport due to the high costs of gym membership, club membership and kit. How do you plan to make sport more accessible for low-income students?

I would highlight the different programmes the University offers which can be participated in on a lower budget, such as IMS and Engage, as well as increasing provision of free events e.g. Girls Night in and Men’s Health Active.

COVID permitting, Ocean or Rock City?

Rock City – I have never missed a Crisis night out.

Aidan Hall

Featured image courtesy of Chiara Crompton. No changes were made to this image.

