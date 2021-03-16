Meet The Candidates: Josie Jessop For Sports Officer

Aidan Hall

Josie Jessop is running in the 2021 SU elections for the role of Sports Officer. Impact’s Aidan Hall caught up with her to ask her a few questions.

What do you think makes you a good fit for this role?

I fell in love with sport a long time ago, and genuinely love being in a position to make a positive change for students.

I love sport at this university and want to make things better for other students

This would be your second year as the SU Sports Officer, why should students vote for you again?

This year, it will be so important to have sustainability in the sports officer role. I would love the opportunity to deliver everything that I originally wanted to do before the real effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were understood. Through being in the role this year, I now have the experience to know where areas can be improved that will really benefit sport at the university and exactly how to do it.

I ran for the sports officer role originally because I love sport at this university and want to make things better for other students. I would not have completed my degree at university without sport, so I wanted to make sport accessible for everyone and help to give others the same opportunities I had.

I want to support sport clubs, as they return to sport, manage the risk of injury alongside all the other repercussions that we will face as we ease out of lockdown

Therefore, despite all the additional challenges I’ve had to put up with due to covid-19, I still continue to love the role and feel I still have a lot more to give and I would love the opportunity to have a normal year.

Sports clubs have been some of the hardest hit societies during COVID-19, how do you intend to work with the university and the SU to get sport played as fast as possible as we emerge form lockdown?

Clubs definitely have been one of the hardest hit, I know first-hand that it’s been a difficult year for sport with very little activity happening. I intend to work closely with Club Development Officers to interpret guidance from National Governing bodies, so we can navigate out of lockdown quickly. I want to support sports clubs, as they return to sport, manage the risk of injury alongside all the other repercussions that we will face as we ease out of lockdown.

Many students feel that they cannot afford the price of playing university sport due to the high costs of gym membership, club membership and kit. How do you plan to make university sport more accessible for low-income students?

I plan to work with the Liberation Officer and participation team in UoNSport to ensure we are championing EDI in the sporting provision, hopefully making sport more accessible for all students, but especially low-income students.

COVID permitting, Ocean or Rock City?

I love both Ocean and Crisis, but if I had to choose it would be Crisis. I miss that place!

Voting for the 2021 SU elections closes on Friday 3pm. You can read Josie’s manifesto here. The link to vote for is here.

Aidan Hall

Featured image courtesy of Chiara Crompton. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.