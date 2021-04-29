Be The Change – Petitions To Sign This April

Daisy Forster and Anna Friel

At Impact, we recognise the importance of using your voice to make the world a better place. One of the ways we can do this is by signing petitions. In order to ‘Be The Change’ we want to see in the world in 2021, we have decided to compile a monthly list of important petitions for you to sign. Requiring no more than 5 minutes of your time, here are our April selections!

Save Ralph

The Humane Society has launched a new campaign to stop animal testing within the cosmetics industry. Around the world, many thousands of animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and mice suffer needlessly to test products like lipstick and shampoo, even though producing cruelty-free beauty products is safe and simple. It’s time to end cosmetics cruelty—forever.

Follow this link to watch the short film made starring Taika Waititi and Ricky Gervais and sign the cruelty-free pledge.

UK Government: Stop the Assault on our Freedoms

A new Policing Bill gives the police more sweeping power, including the jurisdiction to shut down peaceful protesting. Amnesty believes that this gives the state too much power and effectively deprives the people of an opportunity to use their voice.

In light of the excessive force used against women at the vigil for Sarah Everard, they are calling on people to email the Prime Minister and put an end to this policy. Sign this petition now.

Amazon’s Dangerous Delivery Targets

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of deliveries being made by Amazon drivers has increased astronomically.

On top of receiving no extra pay for the increased workload, the pressure has seen many delivery drivers resorting to dangerous driving to meet targets, as well as being unable to take bathroom breaks or properly sanitize their hands between deliveries.

This petition is calling for MPs on the Business Select Committee to investigate Amazon and bring delivery targets back down to a safe level. Sign this petition now.

UK Government: Fix the UK’s Plastic Waste Crisis Now

The UK produces the second most plastic per capita in the world, only after the USA. Less than 10% of our everyday plastic is recycled and much of it is exported to other countries who cannot cope with it. This petition calls on the British government to:

Stop dumping our plastic waste on other countries

Cut the UK’s single use plastic by 50% by 2025

Roll out a Bottle Return Scheme to stop billions of bottles from being dumped

Sign this petition here.

Ban Conversion Therapy

Many forms of conversion therapy are still legal in the UK today. 7 percent of LGBT+ people have been offered or undergone conversion therapy, with trans respondents almost twice as likely to have undergone or been offered conversion therapy (13 percent). Figures also found asexual people to be at a higher risk of being offered or undergoing conversion therapy (10 percent).

Follow this link to write to your MP and call for the end of conversion therapy in the UK.

Stand Up for Nature

WWF is calling for policies that protect nature. 2020 brought some of the most extreme weather and natural disasters of the human age and the latest reports suggest that wildlife populations have declined by an average of 68% since 1970.

This petition calls on the government to:

Protect and restore nature at home

Enter trade deals that are good for people and the planet

Stop our role in destroying nature across the world

Invest in nature and climate

Sign this petition here.

