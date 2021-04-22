The Science Show Episode 7 – The Climate Emergency

Matthew Bird and Philippa Flanagan-Smith

Join Matt and Philippa for this episode of The Science Show, celebrating all things Earth Day! Catherine Peake and Rory McNulty share some insights from their PhD research into energies of the future, while Hamza Nouman discusses his plans for his time as Environment and Social Justice Officer.

Matthew Bird & Philippa Flanagan-Smith

