Brit Awards 2021: Best Dressed

Lucy Tombs

The Brits are back! After a year of being starved of new award-show looks due to the implications and restrictions of COVID-19, we are finally being rewarded with some iconic outfits from our favourite celebrities. The government have been conducting an Events Research Programme to help ease us back into normality and The Brits 2021 was a part of this initiative. It involved an in-person ceremony, with 4,000 guests in attendance and no social-distancing. After this long break, the stars didn’t hold back and they all brought a huge amount of glitz and glamour to the 2021 carpet.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is always one to watch on the red carpet and is known for pushing the boundaries and experimenting with gender fluid styles. The 70s have been everywhere recently, with most retailers incorporating famous 1970s patterns and tones into their lines. Harry hopped onboard this trend for his look this year, and drew inspiration from the trending 1970s in his brown geometric print suit. This suit was paired with retro sneakers and a brown Gucci handbag, with a distinctive bamboo handle.

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama wore Balmain Couture on the carpet as her dress was made out of an eye-catching lilac tulle material. The side cut-out of the dress allowed Rina’s tattoos to be showcased and meant that her personality was not lost under the dress’ frills. The use of peacocking material framed Rina’s face perfectly and drew the eye to the star’s flawless hair and makeup. This makeup included a matching purple eye with a bold liner and slicked back hair to allow her beauty to shine through.

Raye

The singer Raye wore custom-made Etro as her perfectly pink look paid homage to Marilyn Monroe. Raye’s dress was inspired by Monroe’s dress in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and was a hot pink gown with matching opera gloves and extravagant diamond jewellery. Raye pulled out all of the stops, even her hair was styled in the iconic Marilyn bombshell bob! Points for commitment!

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo’s green carpet look may not have been my favourite; however, I loved the outfit she wore for her on-stage performance of ‘Driver’s Licence’. As she performed the hit, Olivia wore a Dior Haute Couture red dress. This silk dress featured embroidered tulle undergarments and according to Elle, took over 3 hundred hours to make!

Maya Jama

This year Maya Jama hosted the awards, and her jewel-encrusted Area suit gave us some serious girl-boss energy! The silver jewelled outfit screamed luxury and the use of jewels coordinated the whole look, from her shoes to her earrings! The suit’s funky, jewelled silhouette gave a corset effect and contrasted the black ensemble. Jama’s look was topped off with minimalistic bronze makeup which allowed the outfit to do the talking.

Little Mix

Little Mix made history on the Brits stage as they won their British Group award and were the first female group to do so. They also left their stamp on the carpet as two of the groups’ members debuted their baby bumps! Perrie Edwards wore a coordinated set by David Koma, Leigh-Anne opted for a semi-sheer, high neck gown by Maison Margiela, and Jade wore a stunning Vivienne Westwood satin dress. On the carpet, the group allowed their individuality to shine through, whilst also coordinating their white looks.

Taylor Swift

Swift looked effortlessly glamourous as she wore custom Miu Miu on the carpet. Her silver crop top and column skirt two piece emulated the silhouette of the iconic Brit Award itself as Taylor was crowned this year’s Global Icon. The star’s red lip and long hair with her iconic bangs reminded many of her previous album Red and has had some fans thinking her look was an Easter egg hinting at upcoming re-releases.

